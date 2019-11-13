Alia Bhatt's latest look is a ray of sunshine on smoggy winter mornings

Alia Bhatt always claims the first spot when it comes to setting trends. She never fails to impress us, be it her acting, movie characters, relationship or fashion choices. The latest talent in her cap of many feathers is her ability to pull off a 'popping' look with the utmost ease. She recently took to Instagram to share a few images from her latest look where she can be seen wearing clothes that are super bright yet go perfectly well with each other. She looks bold, cool, quirky and cute, all at the same time.

In the series of images, Alia can be seen in a printed multicolored blazer with bright red bell-bottom pants from designer Prabal Gurung. The blazer has been paired with a black bralette inside and blue and silver platform peep-toes. Pulling off so many contrasting colours can be tricky but Alia Bhatt has totally managed to pull it off. Blow-dried hair, simple make-up and no accessories make this look a winner!

Check out her images below:

On the work front, Ayan Mukerji's movie Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is all set to release in January 2020. She also has Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and Telegu period action film titled RRR coming up in the pipeline