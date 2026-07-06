What is Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj about? All about the film that was removed from Zee5 two days after release

New Delhi:

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer and Honey Trehan-directed Satluj has been removed from Zee5, just two days after the controversial film was released after much delay. The film has been made unavailable on OTT until further notice. On Sunday, the OTT platform issued a statement, without offering a clear reason. For those wondering, let's first identify what the film is about.

What is Satluj about?

Satluj was previously named Punjab 95. The name was later changed to Satluj. The film chronicles the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995. Diljit Dosanjh essays the role of Khalra in the biographical drama.

While we don't know the real reason behind the removal, India TV reached out to Zee5 for a comment. The team said that they will get back on the matter.

Diljit Dosanjh's first reaction after Satluj was removed from OTT

On Sunday night, Diljit Dosanjh reacted to the film's removal by sharing a clip from Satluj on his Instagram account. The video featured the message, "I challenge the darkness." Along with it, the actor wrote a caption in Punjabi that roughly translates to, "#IChallengeTheDarkness Martyr Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji #Panjab95. The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Khalra Sahib." Fans also complained that the film stopped playing abruptly while they were watching it.

What Zee5 wrote in its statement after removing Satluj?

On Sunday, Zee5 India confirmed that Satluj has been taken down from its platform in India until further notice. In its official statement, the streamer thanked viewers for the "truly overwhelming" response the film had received since its release.

The platform said it stands firmly behind Satluj and its creative vision, adding that it believes powerful storytelling can inspire audiences and leave a lasting impact. Zee5 also reiterated its commitment to supporting authentic and meaningful narratives.

"In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," the statement further read.

Also read: Three years of delays, demand for 127 cuts and ZEE5 takedown | The journey from Punjab 95 to Satluj