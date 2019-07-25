Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aditi Rao Hydari at ramp

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made a stellar appearance on the third day of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 held here on Wednesday. She looked ravishing in a billowy, off-shoulder icy pink blouse and shiny golden skirt as she walked the ramp as showstopper for couture debutants Pankaj and Nidhi.

The actress, who was last seen in the movie "Padmaavat", glammed up in nude makeup and sleek hairdo, wearing a statement neck piece.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aditi Rao Hydari turns showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi's India Couture Week debut, see stunning pics

"The outfit I'm wearing looks heavy, but it's actually very light. I personally like clothing in which a lot of thought and detailing is put. Every garment however luxurious it may, I feel it should look and feel effortless," Aditi told reporters.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Commenting on her fashion statement, she said: "I wouldn't give a term to it. Whatever I pick, it has to be effortless and seem timeless. I don't care about what's trending and what's not. I just wear what I like and enjoy wearing."

Aditi Rao Hydari

Inspired by a decorative art form that prevailed during the Byzantine era in the Middle East, the womenswear collection presented a blend of modernity and elegance at the same time.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The shimmery silhouettes featured in a colour palette that ranged from quarried greys to molten gold and silver.

"We wanted to tell something new with this collection that will stick to our classic, modern sensibilities and offer a new kind of couture in the Indian market. So we wanted to do something special, something beautiful and yet be known for our textures and craftsmanship. Make light, wearable and yet glamorous couture," Nidhi said after the show.

She explained that "Mosaiq" means an amalgamation of various designs and patterns as well as a combination of a lot of different elements, thus making it a beautiful art form.

The designer couple's dresses displayed three-dimensional, hand-cut work applique with metallic fabric biscuits giving them a shine. The motifs were precise and geometric embellished.

The show was attended by Bollywood actors Mahima Chaudhary and Gulshan Grover.

The India Couture Week 2019 runs till July 28.

(With Agency Inputs)