Vadodara Garba 2025: United Way, Navlakhi, LVP pass prices and other details Vadodara’s Navratri nights are back! From United Way to LVP and Navlakhi, here’s your guide to Garba passes 2025 with venues, dates, and ticket prices.

Navratri is a celebration of dance, music, and tradition. Vadodara, often called the cultural capital of Gujarat, has emerged as one of the most iconic destinations for Navratri celebrations. The city comes alive with its grand Garba and Dandiya nights, attracting people from across the country.

Several venues across the city host grand Garba and Dandiya events. Whether you are a seasoned dancer or just looking to participate in the event, Garba and Dandiya nights can be an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best Garba and Dandiya events in Vadodara.

Garba in Vadodara

Lukshmi Vilas Palace Heritage Garba’25

Experience Garba in the majestic backdrop of the LVP Garba Ground. With both player passes (Rs 2,100) and viewer passes (Rs 275) available, it’s perfect for those who want to either participate or just soak in the royal festive vibes. The Utsav – Royal Garba Experience is also hosted here with premium passes starting from Rs 9,440.

Sara Navratri Mahotsav 2025

Known for its grand scale and electrifying atmosphere, the Sara Navratri Mahotsav gathers thousands of Garba lovers every year. Passes start at Rs 200, making it one of the most accessible yet spectacular events in Vadodara.

Vadodara Navratri Festival at Navlakhi Ground

Held at the iconic Navlakhi Garba ground, this citywide festival reflects the cultural soul of Vadodara. Entry passes are priced from Rs 100, ensuring a traditional and devotional experience for everyone.

Maashaktigarba Mahotsav 2025

Rooted in devotion and tradition, Maa Shakti Garba offers soulful music, colourful attire, and a strong community spirit. Passes begin at Rs 100, making it a favourite for families.

Vadodara Vibrant Navratri 2025

Hosted at the VVN Garba Ground, this event is one of the most modern and high-energy celebrations. With stage setups, live bands, and a mix of tradition and glamour, passes are priced from Rs 1,050 onwards.

Quick highlights of Vadodara Garba events 2025

Event Venue Date/Time Ticket Price Lukshmi Vilas Palace Heritage Garba'25-Player Pass Lukshmi Vilas Palace Garba Ground, Vadodara From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.2100 onwards Lukshmi Vilas Palace Heritage Garba'25-Viewer Pass Lukshmi Vilas Palace Garba Ground, Vadodara From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.275 onwards Utsav - The Royal Garba Experience - LVPHG 2025 Lukshmi Vilas Palace Garba Ground, Vadodara From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.9440 onwards Sara Navratri Mahotsav 2025 SARA Foundation Garba Ground, Vadodara From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 9:00 PM onwards From Rs.200 onwards Vadodara Navratri Festival Navlakhi Ground: Vadodara From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.100 onwards Maashaktigarba Mahotsav 2025 Maa Shakti Garba Ground, Vadodara From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.100 onwards Vadodara Vibrant Navratri 2025 VVN Garba Ground, Vadodara From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.1050 onwards

