How to reply to Teachers’ Day wishes: 90 best replies in English and Hindi Looking for the best reply to Teachers’ Day wishes? Here are 90 thoughtful responses in English and Hindi to thank your students on 5 September 2025.

New Delhi:

Teachers’ Day 2025 will be celebrated on 5 September. Every year, this day honours teachers who guide, inspire, and support their students. It is also a time when teachers receive heartfelt wishes, messages, and greetings from their students.

When students take the time to send Teachers’ Day wishes, a thoughtful reply makes them feel appreciated. Whether you want to respond in English or Hindi, the reply should be short, warm, and encouraging. Below are some ideas to help you.

How to reply to Teachers’ Day wishes in English

Thank you for your kind wishes, they mean a lot. Your thoughtful message truly made my day. I am grateful to have such wonderful students like you. Thank you, your wishes inspire me to keep teaching with passion. Your words are a blessing. Keep working hard always. Thank you so much, I am proud to be your teacher. Your message touched my heart. Stay blessed. Thank you for remembering me on this special day. Your wishes encourage me to guide you better. Thank you for your love and respect. I feel honoured to receive your wishes. Thank you, you make teaching a joyful journey. Your wishes remind me why teaching is so rewarding. Thank you, may you achieve all your dreams. Your kind words are deeply appreciated. Thank you, students like you make me proud. Your wishes filled my heart with happiness. Thank you, it’s a privilege to be your teacher. Your message brightened my Teachers’ Day. Thank you, keep chasing your goals with determination. Your wishes made me feel truly special. Thank you, I wish you success in everything. Your words inspire me as much as I inspire you. Thank you, being your teacher is my joy. Your wishes are a gift I will cherish. Thank you for your beautiful message. Your respect means more than words. Thank you, may you grow into great human beings. Your wishes filled my heart with pride. Thank you for making this day memorable.

How to reply to Teachers’ Day wishes from students

Thank you, dear students, for your warm wishes. I feel blessed to have such thoughtful students. Your words give me strength to keep guiding you. Thank you, each one of you inspires me too. Your wishes make this day extra special. Thank you, teaching you is my biggest reward. Your love and respect mean everything to me. Thank you, you are the reason I enjoy teaching. Your wishes touched my heart deeply. Thank you, may you all reach great heights. I am proud to be your teacher. Thank you. Your wishes remind me how precious this bond is. Thank you, students like you make teaching joyful. Your kind words are the best gift I could get. Thank you for making me feel valued. Your wishes are full of love. I appreciate them. Thank you, my students are my greatest strength. Your respect is my true achievement. Thank you, may you continue to learn and grow. Your wishes bring happiness to my heart. Thank you for your beautiful thoughts. Your messages encourage me every day. Thank you, I am lucky to be your teacher. Your wishes are the sweetest reward. Thank you, I wish you a bright future. Your respect fills me with gratitude. Thank you for making me feel special today. Your wishes are blessings I will cherish. Thank you, your love keeps me motivated. Your kind wishes are my Teachers’ Day gift.

Teachers’ Day wish replies in Hindi

Aapke shubhkamnaon ke liye dhanyavaad. Aapke pyaar bhare sandesh ne mera din bana diya. Mujhe garv hai ki mere paas aap jaise vidyarthi hain. Aapki shubhkamnaayein mere liye bahut maayne rakhti hain. Dhanyavaad, bhagwan kare aap hamesha safal rahein. Aapke pyaar aur samman ke liye shukriya. Aapke shabd mere liye bahut khas hain. Dhanyavaad, aapka bhavishya roshan ho. Aapki wishes mere liye vardaan hain. Shukriya, aapki safalta hi mera inaam hai. Aapke shubhkamnaon ne mujhe bahut khushi di. Aapki izzat mere liye sabse badi daulat hai. Dhanyavaad, main hamesha aapke saath hoon. Aapke pyaar ke liye main kritagy hoon. Aapke sandesh ne mera dil khush kar diya. Dhanyavaad, bhagwan kare aapke sapne poore hon. Aapki wishes ne mujhe chhu liya. Shukriya, aap meri shaan hain. Aapke shubh shabd mere liye amoolya hain. Dhanyavaad, main aapki safalta ke liye prarthana karta hoon. Aapki wishes se mera din khas ban gaya. Shukriya, aap meri prerna hain. Aapke pyaar aur samman ko main hamesha yaad rakhunga. Dhanyavaad, bhagwan kare aap hamesha khush rahein. Aapki wishes meri mehnat ka saboot hain. Shukriya, main aap sabse garv mehsoos karta hoon. Aapke shubhkamnaon se mera man prasann ho gaya. Dhanyavaad, aap mere liye bahut khas ho. Aapki izzat mere liye sab kuch hai. Shukriya, bhagwan kare aap jeevan mein tarakki karein.

Teachers’ Day is not just about receiving wishes but also about building stronger bonds with students. A simple, genuine reply in English or Hindi can make your students feel valued and motivated. On 5 September 2025, take a moment to respond with kindness and gratitude as it will be remembered for years to come.