Teachers’ Day speech by principal in English and Hindi with samples [2025]

Teachers' Day speech by principal in English and Hindi with samples

Teachers’ Day is one of the most special occasions in every school and college across India. Celebrated on 5th September to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the day honours the dedication, guidance, and values that teachers impart to their students. It is also a time when principals and students come together to express gratitude towards the teaching community.

As the head of the institution, a principal’s words carry weight and inspiration. A well-crafted speech sets the tone for the celebration, acknowledges the teachers’ efforts, and motivates students to respect and learn from their gurus. Below are sample speeches in English and Hindi that principals can use or adapt.

Teachers’ Day speech by principal in English

Sample 1

Good morning to all respected teachers, staff members, and dear students. Today, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, I feel deeply honoured to stand before you. This day is not just a celebration but a reminder of the sacred bond between teachers and students. Teachers are not only sources of knowledge but also mentors, guides, and role models who shape the destiny of every learner.

As the head of this institution, I see every day how our teachers go beyond textbooks to instil values of discipline, integrity, and curiosity in our students. Your patience and hard work often go unnoticed, yet they create the foundation for generations to succeed.

I sincerely thank each teacher for their tireless efforts and commitment. You are the pillars of this school, the strength of our future, and the guiding lights for every child. On behalf of the entire school community, I extend my heartfelt wishes and gratitude to all teachers. May this Teachers’ Day remind us of your invaluable role in shaping society.

Sample 2

Respected teachers, dear students, and staff, a very warm good morning. On this Teachers’ Day, I want to pause and reflect on the incredible contribution teachers make to our lives. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday we celebrate today, believed that true education goes beyond mere academics—it must touch the heart and soul of students. Our teachers embody that spirit every single day.

When I look at the dedication of our teachers, I feel proud to lead this institution. From preparing lessons late into the night to guiding students with personal care, teachers silently sacrifice so much for the growth of every child. You are the unseen architects of our children’s future.

Let us take this opportunity to thank you, not only with words but with deep respect and gratitude. To all my dear colleagues, Happy Teachers’ Day. May you continue to inspire, guide, and nurture the leaders of tomorrow.

Speech on Teachers’ Day in English by principal

Sample 1

Good morning everyone. Today we gather to celebrate Teachers’ Day, a day dedicated to honouring our great educators. It is said that behind every successful student stands a teacher who believed in them. I witness this truth daily, as our teachers constantly encourage students to dream big, overcome challenges, and build strong character.

Teachers are not just professionals; they are mentors who shape lives. They prepare students for exams, yes, but more importantly, they prepare them for life. Their lessons in honesty, hard work, and compassion go far beyond the classroom.

On this day, let us remember that teaching is one of the noblest professions. As principal, I express my deepest gratitude to our teachers for their patience, guidance, and love. You are indeed the real nation-builders. Happy Teachers’ Day to each one of you.

Sample 2

Respected teachers, students, and colleagues, today we stand together to celebrate Teachers’ Day with immense joy and respect. This day is an opportunity to reflect on the impact of teachers on our lives. A teacher’s role does not end with imparting lessons; they shape character, instil discipline, and give wings to the dreams of young minds.

Dr. Radhakrishnan once said that true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves. I believe our teachers live by that philosophy. Their dedication is what makes this institution strong and progressive.

On behalf of the school, I salute your commitment and service. May you continue to inspire generations and keep the flame of education burning bright. Wishing all my colleagues a very Happy Teachers’ Day.

Teachers’ Day speech by principal in Hindi

Sample 1

Namaskar sabhi ko. Aaj ke is pavitra avsar par main apne sabhi adhyapakon ko hriday se naman karta hoon. Shikshak hi vah shakti hain jo ek samaj aur ek desh ka bhavishya gadhte hain.

Aap sirf path padhate hi nahin, balki jeevan ke moolya bhi sikhate hain. Aap bachchon mein anushasan, satya aur mehnat ki bhavana jagate hain. Aapke bina na to vidyalaya chal sakta hai aur na hi samaj aage badh sakta hai.

Principal hone ke nate main yeh kehna chahta hoon ki aapke samarpan aur tapasya se hi humari sanstha majboot bani hai. Aap sabhi ko Teacher’s Day ki hardik badhai aur shubhkamnayein.

Sample 2

Adarniya shikshakon aur pyare vidyarthiyon, aaj hum sab yahan ek vishesh avsar par ikattha hue hain. 5 September ka din hamesha humein yaad dilata hai ki ek achha guru hi ek achhe jeevan ka margdarshak hota hai.

Guru ke bina vidyarthi andhkaar mein bhatakta hai, lekin aap jaise shikshak unke jeevan mein roshni ban kar aate hain. Aapki tapasya aur tyag ko main naman karta hoon.

Aaj ke din par main apne sabhi shikshakon ka aabhar vyakt karta hoon aur unke liye prarthana karta hoon ki aap hamesha yuvaon ko prerana dete rahe. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Speech on Teachers’ Day by principal in Hindi

Sample 1

Suprabhat. Aaj teacher’s day ke avsar par main apne sabhi gurujanon ka samman karta hoon. Yeh din humein batata hai ki ek shikshak ka jeevan mein kya mahatva hai.

Shikshak hi vah aadhar hain jo har vidyarthi ko safalta ki ore le jaate hain. Aapka samarpan aur prem har bacche ko ek achha insaan banata hai.

Is vishesh din par main sabhi adhyapakon ko dhanyavaad deta hoon aur unke liye apni shubhkamnayein vyakt karta hoon.

Sample 2

Pyare shikshakon aur vidyarthiyon, teacher’s day ka yeh din humein yaad dilata hai ki guru bina jeevan apurna hai. Guru hi humein satya, nyay aur gyaan ki raah dikhate hain.

Main apne sabhi adhyapakon se kehna chahta hoon ki aapke bina iss vidyalaya ki pehchaan adhoori hai. Aap sabhi ko teacher’s day ki hardik shubhkamnayein.

Teachers’ Day is a heartfelt reminder of the respect and gratitude society owes to its educators. A principal’s speech can uplift the spirit of the day, reminding students to value their teachers and assuring educators that their contribution is recognised.

May this day continue to inspire teachers to spread knowledge and values, and may students always hold their mentors in the highest regard.