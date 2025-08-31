Teachers’ Day gift ideas 2025: Thoughtful options under Rs 100 and more Teachers’ Day 2025 is here! Explore affordable and meaningful gift ideas — from under Rs 100 tokens to heartfelt keepsakes that say thank you.

New Delhi:

Teachers’ Day is a special occasion celebrated across India on 5th September to honour the efforts of our gurus and mentors. From guiding us in academics to shaping our values, teachers play a vital role in our lives.

A small token of appreciation on this day can go a long way in making them feel loved and respected.

You don’t need to spend a fortune to make your teacher feel special. Even a simple, heartfelt gift chosen with thought can bring a smile to their face. From budget-friendly options to meaningful keepsakes, here are some ideas that work beautifully in the Indian context.

Also Read: Teachers’ Day 2025 quotes to honour and thank your favourite teachers

Gift for Teachers' Day under Rs 100

Not every gift has to be expensive to make an impact. Here are some budget-friendly options under Rs 100 that are thoughtful and practical:

Handmade greeting card – Write a personal note of gratitude.

– Write a personal note of gratitude. Fresh flowers – A single rose or marigold bouquet is simple yet heartfelt.

– A single rose or marigold bouquet is simple yet heartfelt. Stationery set – Pens, markers, or sticky notes that teachers use daily.

– Pens, markers, or sticky notes that teachers use daily. Bookmark – A decorative or handmade bookmark for their books.

– A decorative or handmade bookmark for their books. Chocolates or toffees – A small sweet treat that never fails to delight.

Happy Teachers' Day gift

If you’re looking for gifts that truly spread joy on Teachers’ Day, here are some options:

Personalised mug – With “Happy Teachers’ Day” printed on it.

– With “Happy Teachers’ Day” printed on it. Plant in a small pot – A symbol of growth and positivity.

– A symbol of growth and positivity. Framed photo with a quote – Capture a memory with a thank-you message.

– Capture a memory with a thank-you message. Customised keychain – With initials or a short message engraved.

– With initials or a short message engraved. DIY craft item – Origami flowers, a painted jar, or a handmade pen stand.

Best Teachers' Day gift ideas

If you want to go a step further and choose something extra memorable, these ideas stand out as some of the best:

Books – A thoughtful read in their favourite genre.

– A thoughtful read in their favourite genre. Handwritten letter – A timeless gesture expressing your gratitude.

– A timeless gesture expressing your gratitude. Desk organiser – Practical and stylish for daily use.

– Practical and stylish for daily use. Scented candles or incense sticks – To create a calming atmosphere.

– To create a calming atmosphere. Personalised diary or journal – Useful and thoughtful for planning.

Teachers’ Day gifts don’t need to be expensive; it’s the thought and gratitude behind them that truly matter. From a simple greeting card to a personalised keepsake, every small effort brings a big smile to the faces of those who dedicate their lives to teaching.

Choose a gift that reflects your heartfelt thanks and let your teacher know how much they mean to you.