Taj Mahotsav 2026: Dates, location in Agra, what to expect, entry fee and ticket details

Taj Mahotsav has never been just another fair on the calendar. It carries a certain old-world scale. Started in 1992, the festival has grown steadily over the decades, expanding in both participation and cultural spread. What began as a craft-focused initiative now pulls in artisans, performers and visitors from across India and beyond. In 2026, the Mahotsav marks its 35th year, a milestone that reflects how deeply it has embedded itself into Agra’s cultural identity.
The festival also figures in the official events calendar of the Department of Tourism, Government of India, which explains the steady influx of both domestic and international tourists each year. At its core, though, the objective remains grounded, to encourage artisans and give visitors access to authentic craftwork at reasonable prices, without the inflation that usually comes with high retail overheads.
Taj Mahotsav 2026 dates and festival duration
The 35th edition of Taj Mahotsav will run across ten days from February 18 to February 27, 2026.
Taj Mahotsav 2026 location in Agra
The festival grounds are set up near Windham Garden Hotel on Fatehabad Road in Agra, a location that keeps the venue accessible for both tourists and local visitors moving through the Taj corridor.
What to expect at Taj Mahotsav 2026
Arts and crafts exhibitions at Taj Mahotsav
This remains the spine of the festival. Around 400 artisans from across India showcase traditional craft forms, many of them region-specific and rarely accessible in one place.
Visitors can explore:
- Wood and stone carvings from Tamil Nadu
- Bamboo and cane work from North East India
- Papier-mâché work from South India and Kashmir
- Marble and zardozi work from Agra
- Wood carving from Saharanpur
- Brassware from Moradabad
- Handmade carpets from Bhadohi
- Pottery from Khurja
- Chikan embroidery from Lucknow
- Silk and zari work from Banaras
- Shawls and carpets from Kashmir and Gujarat
- Hand printing from Farrukhabad
- Kantha stitch textiles from West Bengal
The focus stays on authenticity. Craft bought directly from makers. No retail middle layers.
Cultural performances and folk showcases
Beyond craft stalls, the Mahotsav leans heavily into live cultural programming. Performances run throughout the festival, featuring artistes from varied traditions and regions.
Expect:
- Folk music and dance from multiple Indian states
- Classical and semi-classical stage performances
- Brij Bhumi cultural presentations in traditional form
- Popular art showcases by recognised performers
The atmosphere tends to feel immersive rather than staged. Visitors often end up participating, especially during folk segments.
Regional cuisines and food stalls
Food is a parallel attraction. The Mahotsav doubles as a culinary stop, bringing together regional flavours under one fairground.
Highlights include:
- Traditional dishes prepared by heritage cooks
- Regional delicacies from across India
- Local preparations from the interiors of Uttar Pradesh
- Street-style snacks alongside full meals
The idea is indulgence without formality. Walk, browse, eat, repeat.
Fun fair and family entertainment zone
The amusement section draws large family footfall, particularly in the evenings.
Rides and attractions include:
- Roller coasters for teenagers and adults
- Ferris wheel rides
- Merry-go-rounds for children
- Toy train rides
- General fairground games and stalls
It functions as a full family entertainment pocket within the larger cultural setup.
Taj Mahotsav 2026 entry fee and ticket details
Entry pricing for the 35th edition is structured as follows:
- Adults — ₹50 per person
- Children up to 3 years — Free
- Foreign tourists — Free
- School group (50 children in uniform) — ₹700
- Two teachers accompanying school groups — Free entry
Additional visitor notes:
- No separate ticket required for cultural programmes
- Entry tickets available at all festival gates
- Visitors are advised to enter in queue
- Security guidelines at the venue must be followed
Tickets remain single-entry access covering craft areas, performances and fairground movement.
