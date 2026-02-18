Taj Mahotsav 2026: Dates, location in Agra, what to expect, entry fee and ticket details

New Delhi:

Taj Mahotsav has never been just another fair on the calendar. It carries a certain old-world scale. Started in 1992, the festival has grown steadily over the decades, expanding in both participation and cultural spread. What began as a craft-focused initiative now pulls in artisans, performers and visitors from across India and beyond. In 2026, the Mahotsav marks its 35th year, a milestone that reflects how deeply it has embedded itself into Agra’s cultural identity.

The festival also figures in the official events calendar of the Department of Tourism, Government of India, which explains the steady influx of both domestic and international tourists each year. At its core, though, the objective remains grounded, to encourage artisans and give visitors access to authentic craftwork at reasonable prices, without the inflation that usually comes with high retail overheads.

Taj Mahotsav 2026 dates and festival duration

The 35th edition of Taj Mahotsav will run across ten days from February 18 to February 27, 2026.

Taj Mahotsav 2026 location in Agra

The festival grounds are set up near Windham Garden Hotel on Fatehabad Road in Agra, a location that keeps the venue accessible for both tourists and local visitors moving through the Taj corridor.

What to expect at Taj Mahotsav 2026

Arts and crafts exhibitions at Taj Mahotsav

This remains the spine of the festival. Around 400 artisans from across India showcase traditional craft forms, many of them region-specific and rarely accessible in one place.

Visitors can explore:

Wood and stone carvings from Tamil Nadu

Bamboo and cane work from North East India

Papier-mâché work from South India and Kashmir

Marble and zardozi work from Agra

Wood carving from Saharanpur

Brassware from Moradabad

Handmade carpets from Bhadohi

Pottery from Khurja

Chikan embroidery from Lucknow

Silk and zari work from Banaras

Shawls and carpets from Kashmir and Gujarat

Hand printing from Farrukhabad

Kantha stitch textiles from West Bengal

The focus stays on authenticity. Craft bought directly from makers. No retail middle layers.

Cultural performances and folk showcases

Beyond craft stalls, the Mahotsav leans heavily into live cultural programming. Performances run throughout the festival, featuring artistes from varied traditions and regions.

Expect:

Folk music and dance from multiple Indian states

Classical and semi-classical stage performances

Brij Bhumi cultural presentations in traditional form

Popular art showcases by recognised performers

The atmosphere tends to feel immersive rather than staged. Visitors often end up participating, especially during folk segments.

Regional cuisines and food stalls

Food is a parallel attraction. The Mahotsav doubles as a culinary stop, bringing together regional flavours under one fairground.

Highlights include:

Traditional dishes prepared by heritage cooks

Regional delicacies from across India

Local preparations from the interiors of Uttar Pradesh

Street-style snacks alongside full meals

The idea is indulgence without formality. Walk, browse, eat, repeat.

Fun fair and family entertainment zone

The amusement section draws large family footfall, particularly in the evenings.

Rides and attractions include:

Roller coasters for teenagers and adults

Ferris wheel rides

Merry-go-rounds for children

Toy train rides

General fairground games and stalls

It functions as a full family entertainment pocket within the larger cultural setup.

Taj Mahotsav 2026 entry fee and ticket details

Entry pricing for the 35th edition is structured as follows:

Adults — ₹50 per person

Children up to 3 years — Free

Foreign tourists — Free

School group (50 children in uniform) — ₹700

Two teachers accompanying school groups — Free entry

Additional visitor notes:

No separate ticket required for cultural programmes

Entry tickets available at all festival gates

Visitors are advised to enter in queue

Security guidelines at the venue must be followed

Tickets remain single-entry access covering craft areas, performances and fairground movement.

