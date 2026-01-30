Surajkund International Mela 2026: Road closures and traffic restrictions for Delhi and Gurugram commuters Surajkund International Mela 2026 begins on January 31, prompting traffic restrictions to manage heavy crowds. Authorities have imposed road closures, heavy vehicle bans and diversions, impacting Delhi and Gurugram commuters. Alternate routes, parking plans and travel advisories have been issued.

Every year, the Surajkund International Crafts Fair turns a quiet stretch of Faridabad into a lively cultural hub. Nestled in the Aravalli Hills, the fair brings together craftspeople, performers and food traditions from across India and overseas. The 2026 edition begins on January 31 and runs for 16 days, with large crowds expected daily.

This year’s fair is being positioned as a visual spectacle as well. Egypt is the partner nation for Surajkund 2026, and preparations are in full swing. The Tourism Department has been overseeing renovations across the fairgrounds, with colourful lighting being installed to transform the venue into a festive space that comes alive especially in the evenings.

Surajkund Mela 2026: Dates and timings of traffic restrictions

To manage the surge in visitors, traffic rules around Surajkund have been adjusted. Heavy and commercial vehicles will face restrictions from January 31 to February 15, between 7 am and 11.59 pm every day.

Roads closed for heavy vehicles near Surajkund Mela

Pali towards Shooting Range

Ankhir towards Surajkund

NHPC Chowk towards Surajkund

Prahladpur Delhi Border towards Surajkund

Alternate routes for Gurugram to Delhi commuters via Faridabad

From Sainik Colony, turn via Ankhir Chowk to Badkhal Road towards Delhi

From Sainik Colony, turn via Pyali Chowk to Bata Chowk and Mathura Road towards Delhi

Parking arrangements for Surajkund International Crafts Fair visitors

To keep traffic flowing smoothly, 10 designated parking areas have been set up for visitors attending the fair. Drivers are advised to use only authorised parking zones to avoid delays or penalties.

Entry routes to Faridabad for Surajkund Mela visitors

Vehicles entering Faridabad from Prahladpur (Delhi Border) or Shooting Range should use NH-44 via Badarpur Border. Similarly, vehicles approaching from NHPC Chowk are also advised to enter the city using NH-44.

Heavy vehicle ban from Gurugram towards Surajkund

The Gurugram Traffic Police have banned heavy vehicle movement towards Faridabad for the duration of the fair. The restriction will remain in place from January 30 to February 15, between 7 am and 11 pm daily. Heavy vehicles have been advised to use the KMP Expressway or other alternate routes. Roadside parking of heavy vehicles will also not be permitted.

Plan your route, allow for extra travel time, and check official traffic updates before heading out. Once you reach Surajkund, the roads give way to colour, craft and a very different pace altogether.