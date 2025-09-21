Subho Mahalaya reply ideas: 100 heartfelt responses in Bengali, Hindi, and English Looking for the perfect Subho Mahalaya reply? Here are 100 ready-to-use messages in Hindi, English and Bengali to share blessings with loved ones.

Mahalaya is one of the most auspicious occasions that marks the arrival of Maa Durga and the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations. On this day, people greet each other with heartfelt wishes like “Subho Mahalaya” to share blessings, happiness, and positivity.

If you have received Subho Mahalaya messages and are wondering how to reply with warmth and devotion, here is a collection of 100 ready-to-use responses in Hindi, English, and Bengali. You can send these replies on WhatsApp, social media, or SMS to make the day even more special.

Subho Mahalaya Replies in Hindi

Aapko bhi Subho Mahalaya, Maa Durga aapke ghar sukh samriddhi laaye. Dhanyawaad, aapko bhi is pawan avsar ki shubhkamnayein. Subho Mahalaya, Maa Durga ki kripa sada bani rahe. Shubhkamnaon ke liye dhanyawaad, Maa aapko khush rakhe. Aapko aur aapke parivaar ko Subho Mahalaya ki dher saari badhaiyan. Maa Durga aapki sari manokamna poori karein. Aapko bhi pyaar aur aashirwad bhara Subho Mahalaya. Dhanyawaad, Maa Durga aapko hamesha surakshit rakhe. Subho Mahalaya, sukh-shanti aur samriddhi ke saath. Aapko bhi Maa ke darshan ka pawan sukh praapt ho. Maa Durga ke ashirwad se aapki zindagi roshan ho. Subho Mahalaya, Maa ki kripa aap par sada bani rahe. Is Subho Mahalaya par Maa aapko khushiyon se nawaz dein. Aapke parivaar mein sukh-shanti aur anand bane rahe. Maa Durga aapki har rukawat door karein. Aapko bhi Subho Mahalaya ki mangalmay shubhkamnaayein. Dhanyawaad, Maa aapki raksha karein aur unnati de. Is Subho Mahalaya par Maa aapke ghar mein khushiyan laaye. Maa Durga ki daya aapke jeevan ko sukhmay banaye. Aapko bhi pyar aur aashirwad bhara Subho Mahalaya. Maa Durga ke charanon mein aapko sada shanti mile. Subho Mahalaya, Maa aapko unnati aur sukh de. Maa ke ashirwad se aapka ghar hamesha roshan rahe. Dhanyawaad, aapko bhi Subho Mahalaya ka pawan sukh. Maa Durga aapko hamesha sahas aur shakti de. Subho Mahalaya, Maa aapki har manokamna poori kare. Maa ke ashirwad se aapki zindagi mangalmay ho. Aapko bhi is pawan din ki hardik shubhkamnaayein. Maa Durga aapke jeevan ko roshan aur safal banaye. Dhanyawaad, aapko bhi Subho Mahalaya ki shubhkamnaayein.

Subho Mahalaya Replies in English

Thank you, wishing you a blessed Subho Mahalaya too. May Maa Durga bring happiness and peace into your life. Subho Mahalaya to you and your family with love. Grateful for your wishes, stay blessed always. Wishing you joy, strength, and positivity on Mahalaya. Thank you, may Maa’s grace always protect you. Subho Mahalaya, may your home be filled with light. Sending warm blessings and gratitude your way. Thank you for the wishes, wishing you peace and prosperity. May Maa Durga bless you with strength and wisdom. Subho Mahalaya, let this day bring you joy. Grateful to receive your wishes, stay happy and safe. Wishing you love, harmony, and divine blessings. Thank you, may Maa’s presence fill your heart with positivity. Subho Mahalaya to you, may your dreams come true. Wishing you divine strength and spiritual light. Thank you for your kind words, blessings your way too. May Mahalaya bring peace, devotion, and joy to your family. Subho Mahalaya, wishing you a prosperous festive season. Thank you, may Maa’s energy guide you always. Wishing you strength to overcome all obstacles. Subho Mahalaya, let Maa’s blessings shine upon you. Thank you, may your home be filled with love and harmony. May Maa Durga remove all negativity from your life. Subho Mahalaya, wishing you happiness and prosperity. Grateful for your wishes, sending blessings your way. May this Mahalaya mark new beginnings for you. Subho Mahalaya, may peace and positivity surround you. Thank you, wishing you joy and divine guidance always. Subho Mahalaya, may this day bring hope and blessings.

Subho Mahalaya Replies in Bengali

Tomakeo Subho Mahalaya, Maa’r ashirbad tomay sukh dao. Dhonnobaad, tomake o tomar poribar ke Subho Mahalaya. Maa Durga tomar jibon khushi diye bhore tulun. Subho Mahalaya, maa’r kripa sada thakuk. Tomar poribare anondo o shanti asuk. Maa Durga tomar dukkho dure kore din. Subho Mahalaya, tomar shopno puro hok. Maa’r ashirbad tomar shonge thakuk shob somoy. Dhonnobaad, Subho Mahalaya’r onek shubhechha. Maa Durga tomar jibon alokito koruk. Tomake Subho Mahalaya, maa’r daya sada thakuk. Tomar dine anek shanti o khushi asuk. Maa Durga tomar moner ichha puron korun. Subho Mahalaya, maa tomar shongrokkha korun. Tomar jibone shanti o sukh asuk. Maa tomar hridoy bhalo bashar aloke bhore tulun. Subho Mahalaya, maa tomar shonge rohun. Dhonnobaad, tomar jibone maa’r kripa thakuk. Tomake Subho Mahalaya, maa tomar unnati din. Maa Durga tomar jibon roshonsho koruk. Tomake o tomar poribar ke Subho Mahalaya. Maa tomar shopno gulo puron korun. Subho Mahalaya, maa tomar raksha korun. Dhonnobaad, maa tomar jibone shanti din. Maa Durga tomar shonge rohun jibon bhore. Subho Mahalaya, maa tomar moner shanti dao. Tomake Subho Mahalaya, maa’r daya sada thakuk. Maa Durga tomar shukh o shanti din. Tomar poribar anondo te bhore uthuk. Subho Mahalaya, maa tomar shonge rohun. Dhonnobaad, tomake o Subho Mahalaya. Maa’r ashirbad tomar prithibir shob khushi din. Tomar shopno gulo sakar hok maa’r kripay. Subho Mahalaya, maa tomar shukh-somriddhi din. Maa Durga tomar hridoy anonde bhore tulun. Tomake Subho Mahalaya, maa tomar moner khushi dao. Maa’r kripa tomar shonge rohun shorbo somoy. Subho Mahalaya, maa tomar dukkho dure korun. Dhonnobaad, maa tomar jibon ujjal korun. Subho Mahalaya, maa tomar jibone anondo dao.

Subho Mahalaya is not just a greeting, it’s an emotion that connects people with devotion, love, and positivity. You can choose to reply in whichever language - Hindi, English, or Bengali, these heartfelt messages will help you spread Maa Durga’s blessings and strengthen bonds with your loved ones this festive season.