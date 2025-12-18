Seedhe Maut SMX Tour: Pune, Mumbai, Delhi concert dates, venues and tickets Seedhe Maut celebrate 10 years of Indian hip-hop with their SMX Tour, bringing high-energy live shows to Pune, Mumbai and Delhi this December.

New Delhi:

If Indian hip-hop has a soundtrack for rebellion, rage and raw honesty, Seedhe Maut have written most of it. From the unfiltered grit of Shaktimaan and KODAK to the emotional weight of Nanchaku, Gandi Aulaad and Do Guna, the Delhi duo have spent the last decade turning lived reality into bars that hit harder live than they ever could on headphones.

Now, Calm and Encore ABJ are taking that energy back on the road with SMX, their biggest and loudest tour yet, marking 10 years of Seedhe Maut. With stops across the country, including Pune (20 Dec), Mumbai (21 Dec) and Delhi NCR (27 Dec), the tour promises sweat-soaked mosh pits, full-throated sing-alongs, and a setlist that blends cult favourites with newer anthems. If you’ve ever wanted to experience Seedhe Maut the way they’re meant to be heard, this is the moment.

Seedhe Maut concert in Pune: date, venue, timing

Date: December 20, 2025

Venue: Mayfield Eva Garden

What to expect: Pune’s music scene has long been known for its vibrant college crowd and live band culture, so a hip-hop headliner feels right at home. Expect an enthusiastic audience and a mix of Seedhe Maut classics and newer tracks performed with high energy.

Timing: 6:30 onwards

Seedhe Maut concert in Mumbai: date, venue, timing

Date: 21 December 2025

Venue: NESCO Hall No. 4

What to expect: Mumbai is where live music always feels a bit bigger. NESCO Centre routinely hosts large-scale concerts and is equipped for big sound rigs and energetic crowds, perfect for the SMX vibe.

Timing: 6:30 onwards

Seedhe Maut concert in Delhi NCR: final show details

Date: December 27, 2025

Venue: Gate 2 Leisure Valley Park Parking

What to expect: This is the final show on the tour and is expected to be a high-energy closer.

Timing: 6:30 onwards

How to book Seedhe Maut SMX Tour tickets

Authorised ticketing partner: SkillBox, the official platform for Seedhe Maut SMX Tour 2025.

Booking guide

Visit SkillBox online

Go to the official ticketing page and select the city you want (Pune, Mumbai, Delhi).

Choose your date and tier

General Admission

VIP / limited access (if available)

Select the number of tickets

Checkout securely

Pay with card, UPI or net-banking.

Receive e-tickets instantly

These will arrive in your inbox and can be saved to your phone.

Seedhe Maut SMX Tour ticket prices

While prices can vary slightly city-to-city and by tier, starting rates generally begin around Rs 799 for standard entry. Premium or VIP passes may cost more depending on access and seating.

The SMX Tour isn’t just a concert series, it’s a milestone for Indian hip-hop culture, and a chance for fans in Pune, Mumbai and Delhi to celebrate a decade of sounds that helped shape the genre. Whether you’re a long-time fan or curious about live hip-hop shows, this tour delivers a full-on, high-energy experience that feels personal, communal, and unmissable.