Republic Day speech 2026: English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil speeches for students Republic Day 2026 speech ideas in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Short and easy speeches for students, kids and school assemblies on January 26.

Each year, we recognise our right to vote on January 26th, with Republic Day, the date in 1950 when the Constitution for the Republic of India was enacted and took effect. Republic Day reminds us of our duties as citizens of India, our responsibilities toward the Motherland's Sacred Cause (i.e., Love for Country), and the bond between us all as one Nation, united by our freedoms.

Students from all across the country participate in speeches with emotion and passion to convey their love for all citizens, their gratitude for all who've given up their lives for the freedoms of others, and their devotion to their own country.

Republic Day speech in Hindi (2026)

“Aadarniya pradhanacharya ji, shikshakgan aur mere pyare mitron,



Aaj hum sab yahan Ganatantra Diwas manane ke liye ekatrat hue hain. Yeh din humein hamare samvidhan aur hamare adhikaron ki yaad dilata hai. Hamare veer swatantrata senaniyon ne humein azadi dilane ke liye apna balidan diya. Aaiye hum sab milkar desh ko aage badhane ka sankalp lein.



Jai Hind!”

Republic Day speech in English (2026)

“Respected teachers and my dear friends,



Today, we are celebrating Republic Day with great pride. On this day, India became a republic and adopted its Constitution. It teaches us equality, justice, and freedom. Let us promise to be responsible citizens and work for the progress of our nation.



Happy Republic Day to all. Jai Hind!”

Republic Day short speech (easy and simple)

“Good morning, everyone.



Today we are celebrating Republic Day. It is a very important day for our country. Our Constitution gives us rights and duties. Let us respect our nation and always do good deeds.



Happy Republic Day!”

Republic Day speech for students

“Respected principal, teachers and my dear friends,

Republic Day reminds us of the values of unity, equality and freedom. We should always respect our national flag and follow the path shown by our freedom fighters. As students, we must study well and serve our nation with honesty.

Jai Hind!”

Republic Day speech in Telugu

“Gauravaneeya pradhanacharya garu, guruvulu mariyu naa snehitulandariki namaskaram.

Manam ivala Ganatantra Dinotsavam jarupukuntunnam. Ee roju mana Bharata Rajyangam amalulo ki vachindi. Manam manchi nagarikuluga maarali mariyu desham kosam pani cheyyali.

Jai Hind!”

Republic Day speech in Tamil

“Mathippu mikka thalaimai aasiriyargalukkum, aasiriyargalukkum, en nanbargalukkum vanakkam.

Indru naam Kudiyarasu Thinam kondadugiroam. Indha naal namakku swatanthiram, samathuvam matrum sagotharathuvam patri ninaivupaduthugirathu. Naam ellorum nalla kudimaganaaga irukka vendum.

Jai Hind!”

26 January Republic Day Speech

“Good morning, everyone.

Today is Republic Day. This is a very special day for our country. On this day, India got its Constitution. We should love our country and respect our freedom fighters.

Happy Republic Day to all!”