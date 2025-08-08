Rakhi Purnima 2025: Wishes, images and WhatsApp status in Hindi and English Rakhi Purnima 2025 falls on 9 August and brings together the full moon of Shravan and the joy of Raksha Bandhan. Discover the date, shubh muhurat, heartfelt wishes in English and Hindi (Roman script), beautiful images, and status lines to share with your loved ones.

New Delhi:

Rakhi Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 August, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother’s wrist as a symbol of love, protection, and lifelong bonding. This ritual, however, is deeply connected to timing and tradition.

As per the Hindu Panchang, Rakhi should not be tied during the Rahu Kaal or Bhadra period, as they are considered inauspicious.

Rakhi Purnima 2025 date and time

Shravan Purnima Tithi begins: Friday, 8 August 2025 at 2:12 PM

Friday, 8 August 2025 at 2:12 PM Shravan Purnima Tithi ends: Saturday, 9 August 2025 at 1:24 PM

Saturday, 9 August 2025 at 1:24 PM Rakhi Purnima Day: Saturday, 9 August 2025

Rakhi 2025 muhurat

Rakhi tying muhurat (Aparahna time): 9 August, 5:46 AM to 1:24 PM

9 August, 5:46 AM to 1:24 PM Rahu Kaal to avoid: 9 August, 9:03 AM to 10:41 AM

Bhadra period ends before sunrise, so not applicable during Rakhi muhurat

Rakhi Purnima photo

Use these photos to enhance your Raksha Bandhan celebration online:

Happy Rakhi Purnima wishes in English

Celebrate the sibling bond with these warm and heartfelt wishes in English:

Happy Rakhi Purnima to the one who always has my back. Tied with love, sealed with trust—Happy Raksha Bandhan. A bond that only grows stronger with time. Wishing you love, success, and happiness this Rakhi. May our bond shine as bright as the Purnima moon. Happy Rakhi to my childhood partner and lifelong friend. You’re my first friend and forever protector. May this Rakhi bring joy and peace into your life. From silly fights to warm hugs—cheers to us! Rakhi is just an excuse to say I love you, bhai. Thanks for being my personal superhero. Life feels safe because you’re around. You're not just a brother, you're my best friend. May every Rakhi strengthen our bond. Thank you for your endless support and love. Celebrating you today and always. With love, laughter, and a lifetime of memories. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the world’s best brother. Even when we're apart, your love is near. A thread of Rakhi, a promise forever. You made my childhood magical. You’re the reason I never felt alone. Forever grateful to have you in my life. May your days be as bright as your heart. You make life so much better. Here's to silly memories and stronger bonds. Rakhi is more than a thread—it’s our history. Distance doesn’t change the love we share. Tying this Rakhi with prayers in my heart. May our bond keep glowing like the Rakhi light.

Rakhi Purnima wishes in Hindi

Here are 30 heartfelt and emotional Rakhi Purnima wishes in Hindi.

Rakhi Purnima ke is pavitra din par, bhai tujhko dher saara pyaar. Tu mera bhai nahi, mera sabse bada sahara hai. Har mushkil mein tu mere saath tha, hamesha rahega. Rakhi ke is bandhan mein juda hai dilon ka rishta. Subho Rakhi Purnima! Khushiyo se bhara rahe jeevan tera. Tu mera hero hai, hamesha tha aur rahega. Har saal yeh tyohar humein aur kareeb laata hai. Rakhi ka yeh dhaga sirf ek rivaaz nahi, ek ehsaas hai. Tu door ho sakta hai, par dil ke hamesha paas rahega. Is Raksha Bandhan par tere liye dua hai meri. Tere bina zindagi adhoori si lagti hai. Tujhse juda har pal mere liye khaas hai. Tu mera garv hai, meri pehchaan hai. Raksha Bandhan tujhe har burai se bachaye. Teri muskaan meri shanti hai. Rakhi ka bandhan sadaiv bana rahe. Tu mera chhota bhai nahi, mera sab kuch hai. Tera saath hi meri taaqat hai. Tujhpe kabhi koi dukh na aaye, yahi dua hai meri. Har Rakhi tere bina adhoori lagti hai. Tu meri har khushi ka hissa hai. Har yaad mein tu saath hota hai. Raksha Bandhan ka tyohar tere bina adhoora hai. Bhai-behen ka rishta sabse pyaara hota hai. Rakhi sirf dhaga nahi, pyaar ka bandhan hai. Subho Rakhi Purnima, bhai! Mera har din tere aashirwad se roshan ho. Tu mere liye hamesha khas rahega. Rakhi ke din tujhse door hoon, par dil se paas hoon. Tera saath meri zindagi ka sabse bada uphaar hai.

Rakhi Purnima image

Here is a Rakhi Purnima image for WhatsApp:

Rakhi Purnima status for WhatsApp

Share these Rakhi Purnima WhatsApp statuses on 9 August 2025:

Rakhi Purnima is all about celebrating the special connection that brothers and sisters share. It’s not just about rituals or gifts, but about taking a moment to show love, appreciation, and the promise to always be there for each other.

This 9 August, let your words do the magic, whether it’s a sweet message, a thoughtful status, or a photo filled with memories. No matter how you choose to celebrate, make it personal, make it heartfelt, and make it count. Happy Rakhi Purnima!

