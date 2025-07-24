Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best gifts for sister under Rs 500 No need to splurge to show you care! These under Rs 500 Rakhi gifts are sweet, thoughtful, and perfect for making your sister smile this Raksha Bandhan 2025.

New Delhi:

According to the Vedic calendar, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on the day of Sawan Purnima. On this occasion, sisters apply a tilak on their brother and tie a rakhi and pray for the long life of the brother.

Brothers give gifts to their sisters and also promise to protect them throughout their lives. This festival strengthens the relationship between brother and sister.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 date and time

According to the Vedic calendar, the date of Sawan Purnima will start on August 8 at 02:12 pm. At the same time, this date will end the next day, i.e., on August 09 at 01:24 am. So, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 09.

Top 5 Rakhi gifts under Rs 500 your sister will love

Here are 5 thoughtful Rakhi gift ideas for your sister under Rs 500 — sweet, meaningful, and perfect for showing love without burning your wallet:

1. Personalised Mug (Rs 299 – Rs 399)

Add a cute quote like “Best Sister Ever” or print a childhood photo together. Every time she sips her tea or coffee, she’ll think of you — and probably smile (or tease you for the photo!).

2. Skincare Hamper (Rs 450 – Rs 500)

A mini pamper kit with a face mask, lip balm, and scented hand cream — simple self-care, and it shows you care about her well-being. Bonus: she’ll love the Instagram aesthetic.

3. Pocket Journal or Planner (Rs 250 – Rs 350)

If your sister loves to write, plan, or doodle, a pretty journal with an inspiring cover ("You Glow Girl", anyone?) is a meaningful and useful Rakhi gift.

4. Chocolate Gift Box (Rs 350 – Rs 500)

Not just a regular Dairy Milk — go for a fancy pack with assorted chocolates or truffles. It’s indulgent, festive, and always a safe (and loved) option.

5. Scented Candle or Mini Decor Item (Rs 299 – Rs 499)

Something cosy for her study desk or room. Scented candles, dreamcatchers, or fairy lights make for cute little gifts that also brighten her space.

Bonus Tip: Presentation matters! Wrap the gift nicely or add a handwritten note. Even a small gift feels special when it’s shared with love and thoughtfulness.