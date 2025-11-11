November 12 special day: World Pneumonia Day, Soup for the Soul Day, and more From raising awareness for pneumonia to celebrating the comfort of soup or a pizza loaded with toppings, November 12 brings together causes, cravings, and cheer.

New Delhi:

As we mark this day with a mixture of joy and solemnity, we are reminded that our calendar represents more than simply a listing of dates — it is a canvas of causes, solace, and small pleasures. This day allows us to either take care of our lungs or pile on pizza toppings. Today encourages us to “live” fully or mindfully.

This date also reminds us that health, nourishment, play and comfort all live side by side. Whether you’re sipping soup, sharing a slice, or raising awareness for a global illness, November 12 is a call to “notice the little and the large.”

Highlights of important days on November 12

World Pneumonia Day: A global day to raise awareness about pneumonia — a leading respiratory illness — and the prevention tools we often overlook.

A global day to raise awareness about pneumonia — a leading respiratory illness — and the prevention tools we often overlook. National Chicken Soup for the Soul Day: A comforting reminder to nurture our souls, share warmth and uplift others with a bowl of soup and a good story.

A comforting reminder to nurture our souls, share warmth and uplift others with a bowl of soup and a good story. National French Dip Day: A food-celebration honouring the French Dip sandwich — hearty, warm, and full of flavour.

A food-celebration honouring the French Dip sandwich — hearty, warm, and full of flavour. National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day: Perfect for pizza lovers who want all the toppings — just skip the anchovies and enjoy the fun.

Perfect for pizza lovers who want all the toppings — just skip the anchovies and enjoy the fun. National Happy Hour Day: A light-hearted nod to taking a pause, raising a toast, and sharing moments with friends — after the day’s duties.

A light-hearted nod to taking a pause, raising a toast, and sharing moments with friends — after the day’s duties. American Fancy Rat & Mouse Day: A quirky celebration for pet lovers who appreciate the little paws, curious whiskers, and quiet companionship of rats and mice.

What makes November 12 special

So, on November 12, you might choose to pause for reflection on lung health, or dive into a soup bowl, or share a landing slice of pizza piled high with your favourite toppings. Maybe you’ll join friends for a cheerful, happy hour, or even spend a quiet moment acknowledging the joy of a pet rat or mouse. It’s a day that blends seriousness and play, nourishment and fun — reminding us that each date on the calendar gives us another chance to care, to connect, and to indulge.

ALSO READ: November 11 special day: Veterans Day, Singles’ Day, Sundae Day and more