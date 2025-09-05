Navratri 2025 coming soon: Top captions, shayari, quotes and status video ideas Navratri 2025 is almost here! Celebrate the festive vibe with coming soon captions, shayari, quotes and status video downloads to share with friends and family.

New Delhi:

Navratri 2025 is almost here! The nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga will be celebrated this year from Monday, 22 September 2025 to Thursday, 2 October 2025. These auspicious days are marked by fasting, prayers, garba nights and a spirit of togetherness that brings communities alive with colours, music and devotion.

With the festival fast approaching, many devotees are already searching for the best coming soon Navratri captions, quotes, shayari and status videos to share on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. If you want to set the festive vibe before the celebrations begin, here are some fresh and trending ideas.

Navratri coming soon captions

Navratri is on the way, get ready to dance to the beats of garba Counting days until the nine nights of devotion and celebration Navratri loading… happiness, devotion and colours of life Coming soon: the season of dandiya, lights and festive joy Ready for nine nights of blessings and celebrations Navratri vibes are in the air already, can you feel it? Soon the beats of dhol will call us to dance together Navratri is not just a festival, it’s a feeling The countdown to devotion and dance has begun Happiness is… waiting for Navratri to begin

Navratri coming soon shayari

“Navratri ke rang, maa ke sang, aane wali hai sukh aur mangal ki tarang.” “Har ghar sajega, har dil mehkega, Navratri ka utsav sabko raas aayega.” “Garba ki raatein, dhol ki dhun, Navratri ke aane ka sabko junoon.” “Navratri ke din aa rahe hain, bhakti aur shakti ke rang la rahe hain.” “Aane wala hai utsav, Maa Durga ka sang laane wala hai sukh.” “Garbo ki taanon mein bas ek hi awaaz, Jai Ambe Maa ka rahe saath.” “Navratri ke din le aate hain shakti aur aastha ka sangam.” “Bhakti aur rang ke is utsav ka intzaar ab khatm hone ko hai.” “Aane wali hai woh raat, jisme har mann gaata Maa ka jaap.” “Navratri ke shubh din, Maa ke charanon mein samarpan ke din.”

Navratri coming soon quotes

“Navratri is not just about rituals, it’s about reconnecting with inner strength.” “Nine nights, nine forms, infinite blessings—Navratri is pure magic.” “As Navratri comes closer, may devotion light your path.” “Celebrate the arrival of Navratri with faith, love and positivity.” “Navratri reminds us that good always triumphs over evil.” “The energy of Navratri fills hearts with courage and joy.” “Let the coming Navratri awaken the goddess within you.” “The beauty of Navratri lies in devotion, dance and divine love.” “Navratri is the festival of hope, strength and togetherness.” “As Navratri approaches, may your home be filled with light and happiness.”

Coming soon Navratri status video download

Many people love setting festive status videos as a way to welcome Navratri. You can find coming soon Navratri status videos on YouTube and popular WhatsApp video platforms.

Navratri 2025 will be celebrated from 22 September to 2 October, and the countdown has already begun. Use these captions, shayari, quotes and status videos to spread festive joy early and welcome Maa Durga with devotion.