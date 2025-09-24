Navratri 3rd day 2025: Wishes in Hindi, Marathi, English with Maa Chandraghanta images The 3rd day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. Share wishes in Hindi, Marathi, and English with images to spread joy and festive blessings.

Navratri is one of the most vibrant and spiritually uplifting festivals in India, celebrated with devotion and joy across the country. Each day of the nine-day festival is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, and devotees express their love and faith through rituals, fasting, and heartfelt greetings.

The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the goddess who symbolises courage, grace, and protection. Sending Navratri wishes on this day is a beautiful way to share blessings and festive spirit with family and friends.

Navratri 3rd day wishes in Hindi

Maa Chandraghanta aapke ghar sukh aur shanti laaye. Navratri ke teesre din ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Devi ke aashirwad se aapka jeevan khushiyon se bhara rahe. Maa aapko tandurusti aur samriddhi de. Chandraghanta maa aapke dukh door karein. Shubh Navratri! Bhagwan aapke sapne poore karein. Maa aapke ghar mein sukh aur samriddhi barqaraar rakhein. Devi Chandraghanta ke aashirwad se aapko shakti mile. Aapki manokamna poori ho, yahi maa se prarthana hai. Har din nayi umeed aur nayi roshni laaye. Maa aapki raksha karein aur aapko bal dein. Chandraghanta maa aapka jeevan prakashit karein. Shubhkamnaayein teesre din ki taraf se. Maa Durga ke charano mein aapko shanti mile. Har subah nayi kiran aapke jeevan ko roshan kare. Maa Chandraghanta aapko khushhali de. Maa ka aashirwad sadaiv aapke saath rahe. Devi aapki saari pareshaaniyaan door karein. Maa aapke parivar ko swasth aur khush rakhein. Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Navratri ki hardik badhai. Maa aapko anant shakti aur sahas de. Navratri aapke ghar sukh samriddhi lekar aaye. Maa ke charano mein arpan karein apni prarthana. Chandraghanta maa aapko har mushkil se bachayein. Devi ka prakash aapki zindagi mein sada roshan rahe. Maa ki kripa se aap har mushkil paar karein. Devi aapko sahi marg dikhayein. Shubh Navratri ke is pavitra avsar par sabhi sapne poore ho. Maa ke aashirwad se sukh aur shanti aapke ghar aayein. Navratri ke teesre din maa ka aashirwad paayein.

Navratri 3rd day wishes in Marathi

Navratri cha tisra divas tumchya jivanat Anand gheun yevo. Devi Chandraghanta tumhala shakti aani samriddhi devu de. Shubh Navratri! Tumchya kutumbala shanti aani Anand mile. Devi cha aashirwad tumcha pathivar sada rahu de. Tisrya divashi Devi tumchya sarva iccha purna karu de. Navratri tumchya jivanat navi urja gheun yevo. Devi tumhala arogya ani yash denar. Chandraghanta tumchya gharat sukh samriddhi bharu de. Shubhechha tumchya aathvanisathi. Devi tumhala dukh ani kastapasun rakshit karu de. Shub Navratri! Devi cha aashirwad tumchya sobat rahu de. Devi tumchya gharat shanti gheun yevo. Navratri tumchya hrudayat Anand bharu de. Devi tumchya sapne sakar karu de. Devi tumhala utsah ani bal devu de. Navratri tumhala yashswi karu de. Devi tumchya kutumbala anandacha kiran de. Devi tumhala navi shakti ani urja devu de. Tisrya divashi Devi tumchya jivanat prakash gheun yevo. Devi tumhala sukh ani samadhan de. Navratri cha Anand tumchya gharat purna bharu de. Devi tumhala yogya marg darshan karu de. Shubhechha tumchya sukhakari bhavishyasathi. Devi tumhala samarthya ani sahas devu de. Tisrya divashi tumhala arogya ani samriddhi devu de. Devi tumchya jeevanat sukhacha rang bharu de. Navratri tumchya gharat Anand bharu de. Devi tumhala kalyanachi vardaan de. Devi tumhala arogya ani samadhan de. Shubh Navratri! Devi tumchya jeevanat anand bharu de.

Navratri 3rd day wishes in English

May Maa Chandraghanta bless you with strength and courage. Wishing you love, joy, and prosperity this Navratri. May this 3rd day of Navratri bring endless blessings. Celebrate the power of Maa Chandraghanta in your life. Wishing you peace, health, and happiness this Navratri. May the Goddess guide you through every challenge. On the 3rd day of Navratri, may your dreams come true. Wishing you a divine Navratri full of positivity. May Maa Chandraghanta protect your family always. Let courage and devotion fill your heart this Navratri. Celebrate this day with joy and gratitude. May blessings of strength and wisdom be yours today. Happy Navratri – shine with Goddess’ grace. Wishing you power and positivity on this day. May your heart be filled with devotion and love. Celebrate Maa Chandraghanta with pure joy. Wishing you endless prosperity this Navratri. Let this 3rd day bring you courage and light. Happy Navratri – may your life bloom with blessings. May Maa Chandraghanta shower you with happiness. Celebrate with love, dance, and devotion. May the Goddess guide your way to success. Happy Navratri – may every moment be special. On this auspicious day, may Maa bless your home. May peace and strength surround your family. Wishing you blessings of devotion and courage. Let the divine energy light your path. May the Goddess bring good health and peace. Celebrate the spirit of Navratri with joy. Wishing you the strength to conquer challenges.

Navratri 3rd day wishes images

Beautiful greeting images with festive quotes and Maa Chandraghanta blessings are widely shared during Navratri. From WhatsApp forwards to Instagram posts, images with divine motifs and colourful patterns help spread festive cheer.

(Image Source : AI GENERATED IMAGE VIA GEMINI)Maa Chandraghanta, worshipped on the 3rd day of Navratri, symbolises courage and devotion.

(Image Source : AI GENERATED IMAGE VIA GEMINI)Send heartfelt wishes on Navratri 3rd day with greeting cards dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta.

(Image Source : AI GENERATED IMAGE VIA GEMINI)Maa Chandraghanta’s divine form radiates strength, peace, and protection for her devotees.

(Image Source : AI GENERATED IMAGE VIA GEMINI)Devotees seek Maa Chandraghanta’s blessings with flowers, diyas, and prayers on Navratri Day 3.

(Image Source : AI GENERATED IMAGE VIA GEMINI)Women in red sarees and lehengas dancing Garba with dandiya sticks during Navratri celebrations.

Maa Chandraghanta photo download

Devotees often download photos of Maa Chandraghanta to use in puja rituals, wallpapers, and social media greetings. High-quality images symbolise strength, divinity, and devotion on this auspicious third day.

Navratri 3rd day devi images

Special images of Maa Chandraghanta are used to decorate altars, digital cards, and posters. Sharing these images spreads spiritual vibes and creates a festive aura among loved ones.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED IMAGE VIA GEMINI)Families honour Maa Chandraghanta with puja rituals and offerings on Navratri Day 3.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED IMAGE VIA GEMINI)The lion mount of Maa Chandraghanta symbolises fearlessness and divine energy.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED IMAGE VIA GEMINI)A traditional Navratri puja thali prepared for worshipping Maa Chandraghanta on the 3rd day.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED IMAGE VIA GEMINI)Contemporary vector artwork of Maa Chandraghanta for Navratri celebrations.

(Image Source : AI GENERATED IMAGE VIA GEMINI)Women in red sarees and lehengas dancing Garba with dandiya sticks during Navratri celebrations.

The third day of Navratri is not just about prayers but also about connecting with others through blessings and good wishes. Whether in Hindi, Marathi, or English, sharing heartfelt Navratri 3rd day wishes is a wonderful way to honour Maa Chandraghanta and spread positivity around.