Navratri 2025 first day: Wishes, images, colour and blessings

Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins today, September 22 (Monday). Across India, devotees welcome the festival with prayers, fasting, and the sacred ritual of Ghatasthapana. The first day, known as Pratipada, is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas, who symbolises purity and strength.

Navratri is not just about rituals, but also about sharing joy. People send first day wishes, greetings, and images to their loved ones, while dressing in the colour of the day and offering bhog to the goddess. Here’s everything you need to know about Navratri 2025 Day 1 – wishes, images, colour of the day, significance, and Maa Shailputri puja details.

Happy First Navratri 2025

Here are 20 heartfelt wishes you can share with family, friends, and colleagues on the first day of Navratri:

Wishing you strength, peace, and prosperity this Navratri. May Maa Durga bless you with endless joy and courage. On the first day of Navratri, may your life shine with positivity. Happy First Navratri! May Shailputri Devi bring peace to your home. Let this Navratri mark new beginnings and happy memories for you. May Goddess Durga remove all obstacles from your path. Celebrate this First Navratri with devotion and love in your heart. Sending warm wishes for a joyful and blessed Navratri. May your prayers be answered and dreams fulfilled this Navratri. Happy Navratri! May Maa’s divine energy light up your life. On this sacred day, may you find happiness in abundance. May the blessings of Maa Durga keep you strong always. Wishing you peace of mind and prosperity this Navratri. Celebrate the First Navratri with love, laughter, and devotion. May this Navratri bring spiritual growth and inner strength. Sending heartfelt wishes for happiness this festive season. Happy First Navratri! May Maa Shailputri guide your path. May your family be blessed with good health and harmony. Let devotion and positivity surround you this Navratri. Wishing you a Shubh Navratri filled with divine energy.

Navratri First Day Wishes

20 more wishes, slightly different tone for variety and wider shareability:

May the First Day of Navratri shower you with divine blessings. On Ghatasthapana, may your home be filled with Maa’s grace. Wishing you courage, clarity, and confidence this Navratri. Happy Navratri! May each day bring new light and hope. May Maa Shailputri bless you with purity and strength. Wishing you nine days of devotion, joy, and harmony. May this Navratri mark the beginning of success in your life. Celebrate this day with prayers and positivity. Happy Navratri! May your home echo with happiness. May your devotion to Maa Durga bring endless blessings. On the First Navratri, may peace prevail in your heart. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Navratri 2025. Let Maa’s blessings remove worries and fill your life with joy. Happy First Navratri! May your family be protected always. May Goddess Durga empower you with divine wisdom. Sending love and light to you on this sacred festival. May every prayer you say be answered this Navratri. Celebrate the power of Maa Durga on this holy day. Happy Navratri! May your heart bloom with devotion. May this Navratri light up your life with positivity.

Navratri First Day Wishes in Hindi

Pehle din ki hardik shubhkamnayein, Maa Durga apko sukh aur samriddhi dein. Shubh Navratri! Maa Shailputri apki manokamna poori karein. Navratri ke pehle din Maa Durga apko har mushkil se bachayein. Maa ke ashirvaad se apki zindagi roshan ho jaye. Hardik shubhkamnayein pehle Navratri par. Maa Durga apko sehat aur shanti pradan karein. Is Navratri Maa ki kripa ap par bani rahe. Pehle din Maa Shailputri apke ghar mein sukh-shanti laayein. Navratri ke pehle din ki dher saari badhaiyaan. Maa apko unnati aur pragati pradan karein. Shubh Navratri! Maa ke ashirvaad se apka ghar sukhmay bane. Pehle din Maa Shailputri apki raksha karein. Maa ke naam ka jap apko shakti aur urja de. Navratri ke pehle din apki saari manokamna poori ho. Maa Shailputri apki zindagi khushiyo se bhar dein. Har ghar mein sukh, shanti aur samriddhi aaye. Pehle Navratri par Maa apke dukh door karein. Maa Shakti apko hamesha sahara de. Shubh Navratri! Maa apko safalta pradan karein. Is pavitra din Maa Shailputri apke jeevan mein prakash laayein.

First Day of Navratri Images

Devotees across India decorate their homes and temples with Kalash, flowers, and divine images of Maa Shailputri on the first day of Navratri. Here are some inspiring images to share with your loved ones.

First Day of Sharadiya Navratri 2025: Date and Significance

The first day of Sharadiya Navratri in 2025 falls on 22 September, Monday. It marks Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana), a ritual that symbolises the invocation of Goddess Shakti. Day 1 is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, who is considered the daughter of the Himalayas and a form of Maa Parvati. Worshipping her is believed to remove obstacles, bless devotees with peace, and reduce the negative effects of the Moon.

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Blessings

Maa Shailputri rides a bull, carries a Trishul and a lotus, and is worshipped with jasmine flowers, desi ghee as bhog, and the mantra “Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah”. On this day, devotees observe fast, wear white as the colour of the day, and seek her blessings for stability, strength, and prosperity. Worshipping Maa Shailputri sets the divine tone for the entire nine-day festival.

Navratri Day 1 Quick Reference (2025)

Detail Information Date September 22, 2025, Monday Tithi Pratipada Goddess Maa Shailputri (Daughter of Himalayas) Mount Bull (Vrisharudha) Mantra Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah Colour of the Day White Bhog (Offering) Desi Ghee Favourite Flower Jasmine Ritual Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) Shubh Muhurat 06:09 AM – 08:06 AM; Abhijit Muhurat: 11:49 AM – 12:38 PM

The first day of Navratri 2025 sets the spiritual tone for the entire festival. With Maa Shailputri’s blessings, Ghatasthapana rituals, and the exchange of wishes and images, devotees begin these nine days with devotion and positivity. Observing the first day with faith ensures peace, harmony, and divine strength throughout Navratri.