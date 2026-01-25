National Tourism Day 2026: 7 ways travel within India has changed in 10 years On National Tourism Day 2026, travel data tells a deeper story, from rising air traffic and daytime trains to digital bookings and shorter, more frequent trips.

National Tourism Day, marked on January 25, is usually wrapped in slogans and glossy visuals. But the real story sits elsewhere. It lies in how Indians actually move today. Not where brochures point them, but where aircraft rotations, train schedules and highway lanes are quietly pulling people, again and again.

Over the past ten years, domestic travel has changed in ways that are measurable and structural. Infrastructure has played a role, so have digital systems and shifting habits. Strip away the marketing, and this is what the country’s travel data is really saying.

National Tourism Day 2026: How travel within India has evolved

1. Flying is no longer a special-occasion choice

Domestic air travel has crossed a psychological threshold. On November 23, 2025, Indian airlines carried 5.38 lakh domestic passengers in a single day, the highest ever recorded. That figure was not a one-off spike. Daily traffic at or near the five lakh mark has become a recurring feature in recent years, pointing to sustained demand rather than pent-up travel.

What stands out is where that growth is coming from. A rising share of domestic flyers now originates from non-metro and tier-2 cities. This reflects wider airport access and denser regional connectivity, not just fuller flights between major hubs.

2. Train journeys are increasingly about the daytime

Indian Railways still moves the backbone of the country, but the nature of rail travel has shifted. As of December 2025, 164 Vande Bharat Express services are operational nationwide. Since their first run in 2019, more than 7.5 crore passengers have travelled on these trains.

These services have nudged behaviour in subtle ways. For many inter-city routes, travel that once meant an overnight berth is now a same-day return. The idea of the train as only a night journey is quietly fading.

3. Digital booking has overtaken physical counters

Travel planning has moved decisively online. In FY 2025–26, e-ticketing accounted for 89% of all reserved train bookings, up from 54% in 2014–15. The shift has been steady rather than sudden, but the outcome is clear. Physical counters are no longer the default.

The same pattern runs across flights, buses and accommodation. Booking, cancelling and rescheduling now happen largely on phones and laptops, not across glass windows.

4. Road travel has been reshaped by faster highways

Road travel has been reshaped by faster corridors. By December 2024, India had 6,059 km of operational access-controlled expressways, with more than 11,000 km under construction. At the same time, construction under Phase I of the Bharatmala Pariyojana crossed 21,000 km by late 2025.

The impact shows up in behaviour rather than ribbon cuttings. Distances that once discouraged short trips are now manageable. Weekend drives and inter-state hops have become practical options rather than logistical exercises.

5. Travel is happening more often, but for shorter stretches

Domestic tourism volumes have grown steadily over the long term, interrupted sharply by the pandemic and followed by a broad-based recovery. What has changed is the rhythm. Booking data increasingly points to multiple short trips spread through the year, often aligned with long weekends, instead of a single extended holiday.

This is less about travelling less and more about travelling differently. Movement is now fitted into tighter calendars.

6. Homestays have moved into the mainstream

Staying in someone’s home is no longer seen as a fringe choice. The Ministry of Tourism’s National Strategy for Promotion of Rural Homestays, followed by state-level frameworks, has brought clearer rules and simpler registration processes.

Policy documents over the last few years show a clear push to expand homestays while standardising basic quality and safety norms. The result is that what once felt informal now sits comfortably alongside hotels in the accommodation mix.

7. Social media now shapes where people go

Travel decisions are increasingly influenced before a ticket is ever booked. Earlier government-commissioned research found that a clear majority of travellers reported some level of influence from social media while finalising travel plans. Subsequent academic work has reinforced that pattern.

Reviews, short videos and peer content now carry real weight, particularly for domestic travel. For many destinations, visibility online matters almost as much as physical connectivity.

