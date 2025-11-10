National Education Day 2025: Theme, speeches, quotes and significance of November 11 Every year on November 11, India celebrates National Education Day to honour Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, our first Education Minister. In 2025, the theme “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation” reminds us that true learning must remain inclusive, human and future-ready.

New Delhi:

Every year on November 11, India observes National Education Day as a tribute to an eminent person who is the first Education Minister of India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who came into the world on this day in 1888.

In 2008, the government officially declared this day to honour his vision. On this day, the day becomes a day of reflection on the role of education as a critical aspect of individual and social development.

Azad was an educationist, minister, scholar, and freedom fighter, as he believed education could bring social change. He played a role in founding major institutions, motivated girls to pursue education and taught against illiteracy. The mark changes each time an agglomerate takes place in the classroom.

National Education Day 2025 Theme

National Education Day is more than a commemorative date — it’s a moment for reflection on where Indian education stands today. It asks us: Are our schools reaching every child? Are we embracing innovation and inclusion? It spotlights the ongoing work of building a system that is not just widespread, but high-quality, equitable and future-ready.

For 2025, the theme "AI and education: Preserving human agency in a world of automation" emphasises “Inclusive Quality Education”, signalling a push toward ensuring that no learner is left behind and that every student receives education that truly empowers.

This theme aligns with India’s educational goals: bridging gaps, leveraging technology, and nurturing creativity along with academics.

Inspiring Quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

“Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students.”

“Clinging to the past is the worst form of slavery.”

“A country that cannot provide basic education to all its citizens cannot progress.”

“We must not forget that education is not merely about literacy but about awakening the mind.”

“The foundation of every state is the education of its youth.”

Best Quotes on Education by Global Thinkers and Leaders

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela

“The aim of education is the knowledge, not of facts, but of values.” – William S. Burroughs

“Literacy is not the end of education, nor even the beginning. It is one instrument of freedom.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” – Benjamin Franklin

“Education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one.” – Malcolm Forbes

“The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.” – Aristotle

“Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.” – Margaret Mead

“Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” – John Dewey

“Learning never exhausts the mind.” – Leonardo da Vinci

“The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.” – B.B. King

“Knowledge will bring you the opportunity to make a difference.” – Claire Fagin

“A child without education is like a bird without wings.” – Tibetan Proverb

“Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom.” – George Washington Carver

“To educate a man in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society.” – Theodore Roosevelt

“One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai

Speech Ideas for National Education Day 2025 in Schools and Colleges

Student Speech

Theme: Education: The Light That Never Fades

Good morning everyone,

Today we celebrate National Education Day — a tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of India. He believed that education is not just about learning facts but awakening the mind.

As we stand in a world shaped by technology and innovation, education remains our strongest power. It teaches us empathy, gives us freedom, and helps us build a better nation. Let us promise to use our knowledge not just for success, but for service.

Thank you, and happy National Education Day!

Teacher Speech

Theme: Inclusive Quality Education — The 2025 Vision

Respected principal, colleagues, and dear students,

This year’s National Education Day theme — “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation” — reminds us that even in a digital world, learning must stay deeply human.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s vision of education was not limited to books; he wanted education that built character, curiosity, and courage. As teachers, it’s our duty to nurture these values while adapting to new technology.

Let us make classrooms more inclusive, creative, and compassionate — so that every child, no matter their background, feels seen, heard, and inspired.

Principal or Chief Guest Speech

Theme: The Power of Education in Nation Building

Good morning everyone,

On November 11, we remember Maulana Abul Kalam Azad — a freedom fighter and visionary who laid the foundation of India’s education system. He taught us that education is not a privilege, but the very backbone of a nation.

This day reminds us to ask: Are we using education to build stronger communities and a kinder world? The 2025 theme, “Inclusive Quality Education,” challenges us to make learning accessible, equitable, and empowering.

Let us honour Maulana Azad’s legacy not by remembering him once a year, but by living his vision daily — through curiosity, compassion, and courage to question.

Thank you, and happy National Education Day to all.

The Path Forward

As we celebrate National Education Day this year, let it serve as both a tribute and a challenge — to honour Maulana Azad’s legacy and to carry forward his vision into our classrooms, schools and communities. This day reminds us that education is not just a right, but a powerful force for personal growth and national development.