Mother’s Day essays for students: Simple 100, 150 and 250-word ideas in easy English

New Delhi:

Mother's Day is a very special occasion celebrated in many countries to honour mothers and thank them for their endless love and care. Children make cards, give flowers, write essays and spend quality time with their mums to make them feel happy and appreciated.

Mother’s Day is also widely celebrated in Indian schools, where students take part in essay writing, speeches and drawing competitions. To help students prepare easily, we are sharing simple Mother’s Day essays in different word limits using easy English.

Mother’s Day essay in 100 words

Mother’s Day is a special day celebrated to honour mothers.

Mothers love and care for their children every day without expecting anything in return.

They help us study, cook tasty food and teach us good manners.

A mother always supports us during happy and difficult times.

On Mother’s Day, children give cards, flowers and gifts to their mums.

Some families also spend quality time together at home.

This day teaches us to respect and appreciate our mothers.

Small gestures of love can make mothers feel very happy and special.

I love my mother very much because she always takes care of me.

Mother’s Day essay in 150 words

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year to thank mothers for their love, sacrifices and care.

Mothers play one of the most important roles in our lives.

They wake up early, work hard for the family and always think about their children’s happiness.

A mother teaches us good habits, kindness and discipline from childhood.

She supports us in studies and encourages us to become better people.

On Mother’s Day, children try to make their mothers feel special in different ways.

Some prepare handmade cards and drawings, while others buy flowers or gifts.

Many families cook favourite dishes and spend quality time together.

Mother’s love is pure and cannot be compared with anything else in the world.

We should always respect our mothers and help them whenever possible.

A simple “thank you” can bring a smile to a mother’s face.

I feel proud and lucky to have such a caring mother in my life.

Mother’s Day essay in 250 words

Mother’s Day is celebrated across the world to honour mothers and thank them for everything they do for their families.

A mother is one of the most important people in a child’s life.

She takes care of us from childhood and supports us in every stage of life.

Mothers teach us good manners, honesty, kindness and discipline.

They help us study, guide us during difficult times and encourage us to follow our dreams.

A mother always wants her children to stay happy, healthy and successful.

She often sacrifices her own comfort for the happiness of her family.

On Mother’s Day, children show their love by making greeting cards, writing essays and giving flowers or gifts.

Some children also prepare surprise meals or spend the whole day with their mothers.

Schools organise special programmes like speeches, songs, dances and essay writing competitions to celebrate the occasion.

These activities help students express their feelings and gratitude towards their mothers.

Mother’s Day is not just about gifts and celebrations.

It is also about understanding the hard work and sacrifices mothers make every single day.

We should always speak politely to our mothers and respect their feelings.

Mothers support us when we feel sad, sick or worried.

Their love gives us strength and confidence in life.

Every child shares a unique and beautiful bond with their mother.

My mother is my best friend, teacher and biggest supporter.

I love her very much and always want to make her proud and happy.

A mother’s love is truly unconditional and comforting. Mother’s Day reminds us that even small acts of love, respect and gratitude can make our mothers feel valued and deeply appreciated.

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