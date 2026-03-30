Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Wishes, quotes, images and messages to share

New Delhi:

Mahavir Jayanti is the birthday of Lord Mahavir, who was the 24th Tirthankara of the Jain religion. He preached the importance of living a non-violent, honest, and compassionate life. This is not just about performing rituals but is also about contemplating and reminding ourselves to live every moment with awareness.

While people are busy celebrating the festival with their families, they are also sending out beautiful quotes and messages to their loved ones. Here are some quotes and messages that you can send.

Mahavir Jayanti wishes

Wishing you peace, happiness, and a life of truth and reality on this Mahavir Jayanti May Lord Mahavir shower His blessings of strength, wisdom, and compassion upon you May your life be filled with calmness and positivity on this sacred day of Mahavir Jayanti Wishing you and your family a purposeful and peaceful Mahavir Jayanti May Mahavir Jayanti bring clarity and balance to your life May you continue to walk the path of truth and kindness Wishing you peace and spiritual growth in your life on this special occasion May your heart be filled with compassion and your life be filled with purpose Wishing you a peaceful and mindful Mahavir Jayanti May the teachings of Lord Mahavir be your guide in life

Mahavir Jayanti quotes

Live and let live. Hurt no one. Life is dear to all living beings Non violence is the highest religion Silence and self control are the true forms of non violence Every soul is independent and responsible for its own actions The greatest mistake of a soul is non recognition of its real self Peace begins with truth and compassion A calm mind leads to a meaningful life Respect all living beings as you respect yourself Self discipline is the path to freedom True happiness comes from within

Messages to share on WhatsApp and social media

May the teachings of Lord Mahavir lead you to peace and purpose On this sacred occasion, may you always choose kindness Wishing you a life of truth, kindness, and peace May this Mahavir Jayanti inspire you to live simply and think deeply May this occasion remind us to think and do everything mindfully Wishing you the courage to live by the path of truth always May your life be blessed with positivity and spirituality On this occasion, may you find peace within yourself Wishing you a thoughtful and meaningful Mahavir Jayanti May kindness and patience guide your way

Mahavir Jayanti images

(Image Source : FREEPIK)May this Mahavir Jayanti bring a little more patience and a lot more kindness into your life

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Hope you find moments of stillness and balance on Mahavir Jayanti 2026

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Hope this Mahavir Jayanti brings you a sense of calm you can carry forward

Mahavir Jayanti is an opportunity to take a step back and think about the values that remain relevant even today. Sometimes, it’s the simple message that one conveys with genuine feelings that can make all the difference.

For it’s the quiet thoughts that we carry with ourselves the longest.