Krishna Janmashtami coming soon: Status, DP, and wishes to share festive excitement Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is almost here! Share “coming soon” status, wishes, and images to spread festive joy before the midnight celebration.

New Delhi:

Janmashtami will be celebrated tomorrow, 16 August 2025, marking the divine birth of Lord Krishna. Homes and temples will be decorated with flowers, lights, and vibrant jhankis depicting Krishna’s childhood. Devotees will observe fasts, sing bhajans, and wait for the midnight aarti when the sound of conch shells and temple bells will fill the air.

If you’re as excited as we are, now is the perfect time to share a 'coming soon Krishna Janmashtami' status, DP, or heartfelt wish with your friends and family. It’s a beautiful way to spread the festive spirit before the celebrations begin.

Coming soon Krishna Janmashtami 2025 DP ideas

Share beautiful DPs to announce the arrival of Krishna Janmashtami before the celebrations begin.

Coming soon Janmashtami wishes in English

Express your devotion and excitement with heartfelt wishes for Lord Krishna’s birthday tomorrow.

Coming soon… the birth of our beloved Krishna! Just one day left to celebrate the divine joy of Janmashtami! Krishna Janmashtami is almost here — get ready for love, laughter, and devotion. Countdown to Krishna’s birthday begins! Only hours left for midnight aarti and sweet makhan mischief! Janmashtami vibes are in the air… feeling the divine energy already! Coming soon — the night of Krishna’s leela and blessings. Tomorrow we welcome Lord Krishna into our hearts once again. Krishna Janmashtami… just around the corner! Let’s get ready for the most beautiful night of the year — Janmashtami! One day to go! Krishna’s flute will fill our homes with peace. Coming soon — Krishna’s blessings, love, and joy for all. Midnight magic awaits… Janmashtami tomorrow! Makhan chor is coming to steal our hearts again! Janmashtami countdown: Devotion loading… The wait is almost over — Krishna Janmashtami is here tomorrow! Coming soon — the festival of devotion, love, and celebration. Tomorrow we dance to the tunes of Krishna’s flute. Krishna Janmashtami is almost here — let’s prepare our prayers. One more sleep before the divine night of Krishna’s birth!

Coming Soon Janmashtami wishes in Hindi

Kal aayenge Nand ke lal… Janmashtami ki shubhkamnayein! Aane wali hai Krishna Janmashtami ki pavitra raat. Bas ek din baaki, Kanha ke janmotsav ka utsav shuru hone wala hai. Kal bajegi bansuri, gajega Krishna ka naam. Aane wale hai makhan chor Kanha, taiyaar ho jaiye! Krishna Janmashtami kal hai — mann mein bhakti jagaiye. Kal hogi Nand ke ghar anand hi anand. Janmashtami ki aarti ke liye mann ko tayar kijiye. Krishna ke janm ki khushi kal manayenge. Kal ki raat hogi Krishna ke naam. Bansuri ki dhun aur bhakti ka rang kal chhane wala hai. Bas ek raat ki doori hai Kanha se milne ki. Kal ka din hoga Krishna bhakti mein rangaa hua. Aane wali hai radha-krishna ki mohabbat bhari raat. Makhan misri ka maza kal dugna ho jayega. Krishna Janmashtami ke rang kal bikherne wale hain. Kal ki raat Kanha ke janm ki gavaahi degi. Krishna bhakti ka maha parv kal hai. Aane wale hai Radha ke Shyam, tayar rahiye. Kal ka din hoga bhakti, prem aur umang ka utsav.

Krishna Janmashtami coming soon status videos and reels for social media

From Radha-Krishna clips to bhajan reels, find the best short videos to share on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook stories.

As we prepare to welcome Lord Krishna’s birth tomorrow, let’s fill our social media and WhatsApp stories with joy, devotion, and love. Whether it’s a colourful DP, a soulful status, or a sweet message for a loved one, every share brings us closer to the essence of Janmashtami.

May this festival bring peace, happiness, and divine blessings to your life.

Also Read: Janmashtami 2025 playlist: Best Bollywood songs for Dahi Handi celebrations