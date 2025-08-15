Janmashtami 2025 playlist: Best Bollywood songs for Dahi Handi celebrations From “Go Go Go Govinda” to “Radha Kaise Na Jale,” here’s the ultimate Bollywood playlist for Janmashtami 2025 celebrations and Dahi Handi events.

New Delhi:

Bollywood songs and lyricists have been very fond of Lord Krishna. There are several films where the play of Dahi Handi has also been portrayed beautifully. Songs from such scenes have also entertained audiences a lot.

Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated on August 16. On the occasion, let's have a look at the top Janmashtami songs from Bollywood films, which you too can play this Janmashtami and enjoy the festival to the fullest.

Best Bollywood Janmashtami songs for 2025

1. Go Go Go Govinda

This song from the film Oh My God is very popular among the people. It is not possible to have a Janmashtami function and not play this song.

2. Maiya Yashoda

When Karisma, Sonali and Tabu danced to this song from the family film Hum Saath Saath Hain, fans were hooked to the screens. The song still has the same effect. Moreover, this song is still the first choice at school and college Janmashtami functions.

3. Radha Kaise Na Jale

This song from the film Lagaan is considered an icon. The lyrics of this song are very beautiful, which are considered a symbol of the love of Krishna and Radha. They were penned by Javed Akhtar.

4. Radhe-Radhe

This song from the film Dreamgirl is the newest addition. The song of Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha is completely dedicated to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha's love. Do not forget to include this song in your Janmashtami playlist.

5. Wo Kisna Hai

This song from the film Kisna is melodiously beautiful. This is one of those songs that can never be forgotten. The song stars Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani.

For the unversed, Janmashtami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, who is revered as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu in the Hindu religion.

This Janmashtami, you can give a dance performance on these songs or play them at a function.

Also Read: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Why Gita Govinda is the bhajan closest to Lord Krishna