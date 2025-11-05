Karthika Pournami 2025: Date, puja timings, Telugu subhakankshalu, wishes, and quotes to share The full moon of Karthika Pournami 2025 lights up South India with lamps, prayers, and faith. Discover the date, tithi, puja timings, Telugu subhakankshalu, and heartfelt wishes that celebrate light, peace, and devotion.

The full moon day of the sacred month of Kartika, Karthika Pournami, has great spiritual significance throughout southern India. It is a night when lamps light up temples, rivers, and homes, symbolizing the triumph of light over ignorance. Devotees observe the day with prayers, fasting, and lighting diyas, believing it brings prosperity and peace.

It is also the time to visit Shiva temples, perform deepa daan, and offer heartfelt prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. In fact, the glow of Karthika Pournami doesn't come from the lamps; it comes from the collective devotion that lights up every home.

Karthika Pournami 2025 date, tithi and puja timings

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Purnima Tithi Begins: 10:36 PM on November 4, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends: 6:48 PM on November 5, 2025

Key rituals: Deepa daan, fasting, Shiva-Vishnu puja, and Ganga snan

Devotees light 365 diyas, symbolising each day of the year, and it is believed that this action attracts divine blessings for the coming months.

Karthika Pournami wishes in English

May the divine light of Karthika Pournami fill your life with peace, joy, and success.

Wishing you and your family a blessed Karthika Pournami filled with devotion and light.

On this sacred full moon, may Lord Shiva shower you with wisdom and strength.

May the lamps of Karthika Pournami remove darkness and bring happiness into your home.

Let the glow of this holy night illuminate your heart with positivity and peace.

Sending warm wishes for a bright and prosperous Karthika Pournami!

May your life be filled with divine energy and your prayers bring fulfilment.

This Karthika Pournami, may your faith shine brighter than ever.

May your path be guided by light and your home be filled with love.

Wishing you the serenity of the moon and blessings of the divine.

Karthika Pournami wishes in Telugu

Mee jeevithamlo deepala prakasamlaanti aanandam kalugaka!

Karthika Pournami sandarbhanga mee kutumbamlo shubhalu, samruddhi niluchukovaka.

Deepala velugu mee manasulo prema mariyu santhosham tho nimpathundi.

E Karthika Pournami roju Shiva-Vishnula krupa mee meeda padali.

Mee jeevithamlo ellapudu Deepam veliginchadam lanti prerna undali.

Karthika masamlo devuni anugraham pondandi!

E chandruda velugu mee jeevithaniki manchi margam chupinchali.

Prathi deepam mee manasulo prashanthatha veliginchali.

Mee kutumbamlo shanti mariyu aanandam veliginchali.

Karthika Pournami subhakankshalu!

Happy Karthika Pournami subhakankshalu in Telugu

Deepala kanukalu tho Karthika Pournami subhakankshalu!

Mee illu deepala velugu tho prakasinchali, mee hrudayam aanandam tho nimpathundi.

E Pournami roju devuni daya mee meeda padali.

Shiva-Vishnu pooja mee manasulo shanti kaliginchali.

Karthika Pournami subhakankshalu – mee jeevitham deepam lanti veluguga nilavundali.

Karthika Pournami quotes

“On Karthika Pournami, light a lamp not just outside your home, but inside your heart.

"Faith is the lamp that never burns out, however dark the night."

Where there is light, there is the presence of the divine.

"Every diya lit on Karthika Pournami carries a prayer for peace."

"The moon waxes and wanes, but devotion must be always full."

"Let this full moon remind you — light always finds its way."

“It is the radiance of devotion far brighter than a thousand lamps.

“Illuminate your life with kindness this Karthika Pournami.”

“Light spreads fastest when shared — may your lamp light another’s path.”

“The true deepam is the glow of a pure heart.”

Karthika Pournami 2025 images to share

Karthika Pournami reminds us that light is not just a symbol, it’s a practice. Whether through diyas, prayers, or compassion, every small act of goodness pushes back the shadows. So this year, as the full moon rises, light your lamps with gratitude, and let your heart shine just as brightly.