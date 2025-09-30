Kanya Pujan quotes in English, Hindi, Marathi for Navratri 2025 This Navratri 2025, celebrate Kanya Pujan with devotion. Explore 90+ Kanya Pujan quotes in English, Hindi, Marathi.

Kanya Pujan, also known as Kumari Pujan, is an important ritual during Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. It is a sacred tradition where young girls, considered as manifestations of Goddess Durga, are worshipped with devotion, gifts, food, and blessings.

On this day, many people love to share Kanya Pujan quotes, wishes, and images with their friends, family, and on social media. Here, you will find a collection of Kanya Pujan quotes in English, Hindi, and Marathi, along with images you can share with devotion and love.

Kanya pujan quotes in English

On this Kanya Pujan, may the little goddess bring joy, purity, and blessings to your home. Worshipping the girl child is worshipping the divine—Happy Kanya Pujan! May the grace of Maa Durga reflect in the smiles of every little kanya you bless today. Kanya Pujan is not just a ritual, it’s a reminder of the power of purity and innocence. Celebrate Kanya Pujan by honoring the goddess within every little girl. May this Kanya Pujan shower your life with love, peace, and divine energy. Bless the little ones and they will bless your home with happiness. Kanya Pujan reminds us that divinity lives in simplicity. The true strength of society is reflected in how we respect our daughters. Worship the kanya, worship the goddess—this is the essence of Navratri. Every little girl is a form of Maa Durga—let us honor her presence. This Kanya Pujan, let us promise to protect, love, and empower every girl child. Purity, peace, and prosperity enter the home where kanya is worshipped. Maa Durga’s blessings are multiplied when we serve with devotion. Let the innocence of a child remind us of the goddess’s love. Kanya Pujan is not about tradition alone—it’s about values of respect and gratitude. A blessed Kanya Pujan to you and your loved ones. May the goddess within every girl guide us towards compassion and kindness. Happy Kanya Pujan—where purity meets divinity. Blessings of the little goddess will remove all negativity from your life. Let this Kanya Pujan remind us that daughters are divine gifts. A girl child is not just hope, she is Shakti herself. Worshipping innocence is worshipping divinity. Celebrate purity, celebrate power—Happy Kanya Pujan! The smiles of kanyas on this day light up every devotee’s heart. This Kanya Pujan, may your family be filled with joy and strength. Maa Durga blesses those who honor her little forms with devotion. Let us carry forward the spirit of Kanya Pujan with respect and love always. Happy Kanya Pujan—spread blessings, love, and divine grace. The soul of Navratri lies in the innocence we worship on Kanya Pujan.

Kanya pujan quotes in Hindi

Kanya pujan se ghar mein shanti aur samriddhi aati hai. Maa Durga ki kripa kanyao ke charanon se milti hai. Har kanya mein devi ka roop samaya hai. Kanya pujan bhakti aur shraddha ka pavitra pratik hai. Chhoti bachchiyan hi asli shakti ka roop hoti hain. Kanya pujan se durgati door hoti hai aur sukh-samriddhi badhti hai. Maa Durga ka ashirwad kanya ke roop mein ghar aata hai. Navratri ka asli arath hai kanya ka samman. Beti ghar ki Lakshmi hoti hai—kanya pujan mein ise yaad karein. Kanya ke charanon ko dhokar maa ka ashirwad milta hai. Maa ke aashirwad se kanya pujan se dukh door hote hain. Har kanya Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati ka roop hoti hai. Kanya pujan ke bina Navratri adhoora hai. Maa Durga ka aashirwad kanya ki muskaan mein chhupa hai. Kanya pujan ka din pavitra aur shubh hai. Har kanya mein Maa ki shakti samayi hai. Maa Durga ke darshan kanya pujan se milte hain. Kanya pujan se bhakton ke man mein vishwas aur shakti aati hai. Kanya ki seva hi sabse bada punya hai. Beti ghar ka sukh-samriddhi ka karan hai. Kanya pujan se Maa Durga prasan hoti hain. Maa ka roop kanyao mein basata hai. Kanya pujan ghar mein sukh-shanti lata hai. Kanya ke roop mein shakti ka darshan hota hai. Navratri ke 9 dinon mein kanya pujan ka vishesh mahatva hai. Maa Durga ko prasanna karne ka sarvottam upaay kanya pujan hai. Kanya pujan se bhakti ka fal milta hai. Maa Mahagauri ka ashirwad kanya pujan mein samaya hai. Kanya pujan ke bina Navratri utsav poora nahi hota. Maa Durga ke aashirwad se kanya pujan mangalmai hota hai.

Kanya Pujan quotes in Marathi

Kanya poojan mule gharat shanti va samruddhi yete. Pratyek kanya hi devi Durga che roop aahe. Kanya poojan he bhakti che pavitra pratik aahe. Mulichi hasari chehra devi che darshan aahe. Kanya poojanane grihasthi samruddh hoti. Devi cha ashirwad kanya cha roopat yeto. Navratri cha saar mhanje kanya cha sanman. Kanya poojan he mulila devi che darja denyachi parampara aahe. Beti gharat Lakshmi aahe—Kanya poojanane ti la sanman dya. Kanya cha charanat devi cha aashirwad aahe. Durga devi la prasanna karnyacha sarvottam marg kanya poojan aahe. Har kanya Saraswati, Lakshmi ani Durga che roop aahe. Kanya poojan navratri che mahatva darshavte. Kanya poojan gharat pavitrata gheun yete. Mulichi nirmal hasari devi cha aashirwad aahe. Kanya poojan shakti che smaran aahe. Mulila samman dene mhanje devi la samman dene. Kanya poojan gharat aarthik samruddhi gheun yete. Beti gharachi shaan aahe—kanya poojanane ti la olakha. Kanya poojan he adhyatma ani samajik kartavya aahe. Devi cha roop kanyet aahe. Kanya poojan he sarvat motha punya aahe. Navratri cha utsav kanya poojan shivay apura aahe. Kanya poojan ghari mangal ani shanti gheun yete. Har kanya t madhe Devi chi shakti basli aahe. Kanya poojanane bhaktanchi shraddha vadhte. Kanya poojan mhanje devi cha darshan karne. Kanya poojan gharat aarti ani bhakti gheun yete. Devi Mahagauri cha aashirwad kanya poojan mule milto. Kanya poojan navratri che pavitra sanskar aahe.

Kanya Pujan is not just a ritual but a celebration of purity, divinity, and respect for the girl child. Share quotes in English, Hindi, Marathi, or images as it spreads blessings, positivity, and the essence of Navratri across homes and communities.