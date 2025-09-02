International Literacy Day 2025: Theme, posters, speech samples, images and drawings International Literacy Day 2025 celebrates the power of reading and education. Explore this year’s theme, posters, drawings, speeches and inspiring images.

New Delhi:

Every year on 8 September, the world comes together to celebrate International Literacy Day. It is a day that reminds us that the ability to read and write is not just a skill, but also a fundamental human right.

International Literacy Day 2025 is not just about books and classrooms; it is about empowering lives. From creative posters to heartfelt speeches, communities across the world will unite to share the message that education has the power to transform.

International Literacy Day 2025 theme

This year, International Literacy Day (ILD) will be celebrated under the theme of:

“Promoting literacy in the digital era”

International Literacy Day posters

Posters are one of the most powerful ways to express the importance of literacy. Schools and organisations create colourful and creative posters that highlight this year’s theme, spreading awareness about the value of education. A good poster for ILD 2025 could show children with books and tablets, a digital globe representing knowledge, or a slogan like “Read, Learn, Connect.”

International Literacy Day drawing

Children across schools often mark this day with drawings that reflect their understanding of literacy. Popular ideas include an open book turning into a digital screen, a pencil forming the shape of the earth, or classrooms where students are connected through technology. These drawings capture the balance between tradition and innovation in education.

International Literacy Day images

Here are some inspiring image ideas to mark International Literacy Day 2025:

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Happy Literacy Day – celebrating letters, learning, and creativity.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Literacy connects the world through ideas, knowledge, and innovation.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Literacy launches us to new worlds of discovery and progress.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Education is the key to empowerment on International Literacy Day.

International Literacy Day speech

Here are two speech samples you can use for schools, events, or community gatherings:

Speech Sample 1 (Short, 2 minutes)

“Good morning everyone,

Today, as we gather to celebrate International Literacy Day 2025, we celebrate not just the power of words, but the power of dreams. Literacy is the bridge that connects us to knowledge, confidence, and opportunity. This year’s theme, ‘Promoting literacy in the digital era’, reminds us that learning no longer stops at the classroom door—it continues on our screens, in our apps, and through every digital connection we make.

But let us not forget: while digital tools open new possibilities, millions still lack basic literacy skills. It is our responsibility to make sure no one is left behind. Literacy is not charity—it is empowerment. On this day, let’s pledge to promote education, embrace technology responsibly, and create a future where every person can read, write, and thrive.

Thank you.”

Speech Sample 2 (Longer, 3–4 minutes)

“Respected teachers, dear friends,

On this International Literacy Day 2025, we celebrate the gift of education. Literacy is more than the ability to read and write—it is the foundation of dignity, independence, and progress. Without literacy, opportunities remain closed. With literacy, the doors to knowledge and freedom swing open.

This year’s theme, ‘Promoting literacy in the digital era’, could not be more relevant. Digitalisation has changed how we live, learn, and communicate. It has the power to reach children in remote villages, empower women to learn from home, and connect communities to knowledge at their fingertips. But it also brings challenges—privacy concerns, unequal access, and the risk of excluding those who are already marginalised.

On this Literacy Day, let us remind ourselves that education is a shared responsibility. Governments, schools, families, and each one of us must play our part. By supporting literacy, we are investing not only in individuals but in the future of our society. Together, let us build a world where technology becomes a tool of inclusion, not division, and where every person has the chance to learn, to grow, and to shine.

Thank you.”

International Literacy Day 2025 is more like a call to action. By embracing literacy in the digital era, we can create a world where knowledge empowers, technology includes, and no one is left behind.

This September, let’s raise our voices for education and work together to ensure that literacy truly becomes a right for all.