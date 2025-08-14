Independence Day 2025 rangoli ideas for 15 August celebrations Make your Independence Day celebrations special with simple, colourful rangoli designs. Perfect for 15 August decor and easy for beginners to try.

Independence Day is the perfect occasion to add a splash of patriotism to your home decor. A beautiful rangoli in the colours of the Indian flag not only welcomes guests but also celebrates our nation’s spirit. From simple tricolour patterns to unique floral designs, there are plenty of ideas you can try this 15 August to make your home festive and vibrant.

In this article, you’ll find easy, creative, and beginner-friendly rangoli designs that are perfect for Independence Day celebrations. If you want something quick or want to experiment with intricate patterns, we’ve got you covered.

Rangoli designs for Independence Day

Rangoli designs for Independence Day often feature the tricolour theme, patriotic symbols, and simple geometric shapes that anyone can recreate.

You can start with a round or square base and fill it with saffron, white, and green colours. Adding an Ashoka Chakra motif in the centre instantly makes it more special.

Simple Independence Day rangoli

If you’re short on time, go for a minimal design that uses fewer materials but still looks festive.

A small floral rangoli with marigold petals for saffron, white jasmine, and green leaves is not only beautiful but also eco-friendly.

Rangoli design for 15 August

For 15 August, designs inspired by the Indian flag work wonderfully.

Create a semi-circle or wave pattern in tricolour, or make the map of India filled with rangoli colours. Adding a diya in the centre can enhance its charm for evening celebrations.

Easy Independence Day rangoli

Easy rangoli designs are perfect for beginners and children.

Use stencils to make clean shapes or opt for simple rangoli dots connected in a tricolour sequence. You can also use coloured rice or chalk outlines for a neat finish.

Independence Day rangoli designs are a joyful way to express love for the country while adding beauty to your surroundings. It does not matter whether you choose a grand, intricate pattern or a quick and simple design, the key is to keep the tricolour theme alive. This 15 August, let your rangoli reflect the pride, unity, and spirit of India.