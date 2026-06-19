When is Father's Day 2026? Check date, history and significance of the annual celebration

New Delhi:

There are some people in life whose influence is so constant that it almost fades into the background. Fathers often fall into that category. They are the ones offering advice when things go wrong, showing up when needed, fixing problems without being asked and quietly cheering on every small victory along the way.

That is largely what Father's Day is about. Not grand celebrations or expensive gifts, but taking a moment to recognise the people who have helped shape our lives through years of support, patience and encouragement. As Father's Day 2026 approaches, many people are looking up the date, the history behind the occasion and why it continues to be celebrated around the world.

Father's Day 2026 date

Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

The occasion falls on the third Sunday of June every year, which means the date changes annually. It is widely observed in India, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and several other countries.

For some families, the day is marked with gifts and special meals. For others, it is as simple as a phone call, a visit or a heartfelt message. Whatever the form, the purpose remains the same: recognising fathers and father figures for the role they play in family life.

History of Father's Day

The story of Father's Day begins in the United States more than a century ago.

The occasion is widely linked to Sonora Smart Dodd, who felt fathers deserved recognition in the same way mothers were honoured on Mother's Day. Her inspiration came from her own father, who raised six children by himself after the death of his wife.

Determined to celebrate fathers and their contributions, Dodd campaigned for a dedicated observance.

Her efforts led to the first Father's Day celebration in Spokane, Washington, in 1910. What began as a local initiative gradually gained wider acceptance across the United States.

The observance continued to grow over the following decades and eventually received official recognition in 1972, when President Richard Nixon signed legislation making Father's Day a permanent national observance.

Why Father's Day is important

The significance of Father's Day goes beyond cards, gifts and family gatherings.

At its core, the day acknowledges the countless ways fathers contribute to their families every single day. Much of that work often happens quietly, without fanfare or recognition.

It is also an opportunity to express appreciation for the sacrifices, guidance, emotional support and stability that many fathers provide throughout their children's lives.

Research has repeatedly highlighted the value of an engaged father figure. Studies suggest that children with involved fathers are more likely to develop strong emotional security, greater confidence, healthy social relationships and positive academic outcomes.

The day also shines a light on the unique role fathers play alongside mothers in raising and supporting children.

As family structures continue to evolve, Father's Day remains a reminder that positive male role models can have a lasting impact. Whether it is a father, grandfather, stepfather, guardian or mentor, the influence of those relationships often stays with people for a lifetime.

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