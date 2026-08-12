Vijay's big move against delimitation, resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly seeks locking Lok Sabha seats at 543

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday moved a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, seeking to keep the number of Lok Sabha seats unchanged at 543 and implement women's reservation with that strength.

The resolution was later passed by the assembly.

Speaking in the Assembly, Vijay said the 33 per cent reservation for women should be implemented in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections itself, based on the existing 543 constituencies. He said the implementation of women's reservation should not be delayed any further and asserted that providing reservation to women was not a concession but a matter of social justice.

"The 33% reservation for women should be implemented in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections itself, based on the existing 543 constituencies. The 33% reservation for women should not be delayed any further. In Tamil Nadu, more women have voted than men. Providing reservation for women is not a concession; it is a matter of social justice. The 33% reservation for women must be implemented without any further delay," Vijay said.

What the resolution states

The resolution seeks to protect the political representation of southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, arguing that their success in implementing population control measures should not result in a reduction in their representation or political voice in Parliament.

The resolution said that the population of all states, including Tamil Nadu, as well as the people and elected representatives of the Union Territories, had not been counted for more than 50 years. It noted that the next population census was scheduled to be conducted in 2026 and argued that, since delimitation of constituencies had not been undertaken for the last five decades, the exercise should be based on the 2011 population census.

The resolution further proposed that the number of members in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies should be increased from 550 to 850 through a constitutional amendment. It said this would require bringing a constitutional amendment Bill in Parliament.

"It has been understood that the above-mentioned constitutional amendment Bill has been brought in the Indian Parliament on the basis that the 1971 population census will continue to be the basis for any population count thereafter. Even though Tamil Nadu has built a strong state by effectively implementing population control measures based on the 1971 population census, the representation of the southern states, including Tamil Nadu, in Parliament will be permanently affected. This is an undeniable truth," the resolution stated.

'Women's reservation should be implemented in 2029 Lok Sabha polls'

The resolution also raised concerns over a proposed constitutional amendment to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha based on the 2011 Census. It argued that such a move could adversely affect states that had followed national directives and successfully implemented population control measures.

Through the resolution, the Tamil Nadu government placed four major demands before the Union Government. First, it called for the Lok Sabha's total strength to be permanently set at the current 543 seats. Second, it demanded that the inter-state allocation of Lok Sabha seats be frozen based on the existing proportion of representation.

Third, the resolution called for maintaining the existing ratio of 2.2:1 between population and states. Fourth, it demanded that 33 per cent reservation for women be implemented in the upcoming 2029 Lok Sabha elections based on the existing 543 constituencies.

The resolution concluded by asserting that the Union Government has a duty to safeguard the interests of the southern states.

"It is the duty of the Union Government to ensure that southern states, which have implemented population control, built good infrastructure, and are implementing welfare schemes for the people by controlling population growth, are not affected in any way by constituency delimitation," the resolution said.

It also called for permanently retaining the existing proportional representation of each state in the Lok Sabha and implementing one-third reservation for women in the next general elections and subsequent state Assembly elections without further delay.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 with a proposal to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the Bill was not passed after failing to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament.

While the Congress and other opposition parties have expressed support for women's reservation, they have opposed linking the reservation with the delimitation exercise and have called for an increase in the number of seats in the Lower House of Parliament.

The Opposition has also demanded that the implementation of women's reservation be delinked from the delimitation exercise.

With inputs from ANI

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