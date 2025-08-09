How to reply to Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes: 90+ heart-touching replies for brother, sister and friends Not sure how to reply to “Happy Raksha Bandhan” wishes? Here’s your complete guide with 90+ heart-touching, funny, and formal replies in English and Hindi for brother, sister, friends, and family. Perfect for WhatsApp, Instagram, and cards.

Raksha Bandhan is more than just tying a Rakhi. It’s about celebrating the bond of love and protection between siblings. When someone wishes you 'Happy Raksha Bandhan', your reply can make the moment warmer, more memorable, and full of emotion.

Whether the wishes come from your sister, brother, cousin, or friend, the right reply can strengthen your connection. Here’s a complete list of thoughtful, funny, and heart-touching replies, in English and Hindi, so you’re never lost for words on this special day.

How to reply to 'Happy Raksha Bandhan' wishes

Thank you! Wishing you a joyful Raksha Bandhan too. Thanks! May this Rakhi bring you happiness and peace. Shukriya! Tumhara pyaar mere liye sabse bada tohfa hai. Thanks a lot! Hope you enjoy the celebrations. Thank you! May our bond always stay strong. Dhanyavaad! Tum meri life ka ek special hissa ho. Thank you for the warm wishes! Thanks! Rakhi ke is pavitra din par tumhe bahut saari khushiyan milein. Thank you so much! You made my day brighter. Thanks! May our bond of love keep growing. Shukriya! Tum meri prayers ka hamesha hissa ho. Thanks a lot! Wishing you love and laughter today. Thank you! Is Rakhi par tum khush raho yahi dua hai. Thanks! This means a lot coming from you. Dhanyavaad! Tumhari wishes ne mera dil khush kar diya. Thanks for remembering me! Thank you! May your life be filled with joy. Shukriya! Tum meri best sibling ho. Thanks! Hope you have a blessed Raksha Bandhan. Thank you! Is pyare din par tum meri duaon mein ho.

How to reply to 'Happy Raksha Bandhan' from your sister

Thank you, sis! You’re my biggest blessing. Shukriya behna! Tum meri hamesha ki raksha ho. Thank you! You’re the best sister anyone could ask for. Thanks! Tum meri life ka sabse special hissa ho. Thank you, behna! May our bond never fade. Shukriya! Tum meri life ki superwoman ho. Thanks a lot! You make every Rakhi special. Thank you! Tum meri strength aur support ho. Dhanyavaad behna! Tum meri best friend ho. Thank you for always being there. Thanks! Tum meri life ka shining star ho. Shukriya! Tum meri raksha ka asli dhaaga ho. Thank you! You inspire me every day. Thanks, sis! You mean the world to me. Dhanyavaad! Tum meri life ki khushi ho. Thank you! Tum meri guardian angel ho. Thanks! May our bond always be this strong. Shukriya behna! Tum meri pyari partner-in-crime ho. Thank you for your love and care. Thanks! Tum meri best sister aur dost dono ho.

How to reply to Raksha Bandhan wishes from your brother

Thank you, bhai! You’re my hero. Shukriya bhai! Tum meri hamesha ki raksha karte ho. Thanks! You’re the best brother ever. Thank you! Tum meri life ka sabse strong support ho. Thanks, bhai! Tum meri proud ho. Dhanyavaad! Tum meri shield ho. Thank you for always standing by me. Thanks! Tum meri life ke superman ho. Shukriya bhai! Tum meri muskaan ho. Thanks for your love and blessings. Thank you! Tum meri happiness ho. Dhanyavaad! Tum meri raksha ke soldier ho. Thanks, bhai! You’re my inspiration. Thank you! Tum meri life ka treasure ho. Shukriya! Tum meri raksha ka asli matlab ho. Thanks! Tum meri jaan ho. Thank you for being my guide. Shukriya bhai! Tum meri best friend ho. Thanks! Tum meri life ka brightest light ho. Thank you! Tum meri life ka strongest bond ho.

Happy Raksha Bandhan reply ideas for friends and cousins

Thanks, yaar! You’re family to me. Dhanyavaad! Tum meri sibling ho by heart. Thank you! Our bond is priceless. Thanks! Tum meri life ke perfect dost ho. Thank you! This day reminds me of our fun memories. Shukriya! Tum meri life ka sweet chapter ho. Thanks a lot! You’re always there when I need you. Thank you! Tum meri rakhi ke special guest ho. Dhanyavaad! Tum meri family ho. Thanks! Tum meri life ke happy moments ho. Thank you! You’re my forever friend. Thanks! Tum meri life ke hero ho. Dhanyavaad! Tum meri pyari yaadon ka hissa ho. Thanks a lot! You make life brighter. Thank you! Tum meri support system ho. Shukriya! Tum meri rakhi ke dost ho. Thanks! Tum meri life ka gift ho. Thank you! Tum meri emotional strength ho. Thanks! Tum meri life ka sparkle ho. Dhanyavaad! Tum meri happy vibes ho.

Formal and respectful replies for Rakhi greetings

Thank you for your kind wishes. Shukriya aapke pyaar aur ashirwad ke liye. I truly appreciate your blessings. Dhanyavaad, aapke shubh shabdon ke liye. Thank you for remembering me on Raksha Bandhan. Bahut bahut shukriya aapke pyaar ke liye. I’m honoured by your warm wishes. Aapka pyaar mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Thank you for your thoughtful words. Dhanyavaad aapke ashirwad ke liye. I deeply value your blessings. Shukriya aapke samarthan ke liye. Your wishes mean a lot to me. Dhanyavaad aapke shubhkamnaon ke liye. I’m grateful for your message. Shukriya, aapke pyaar ke liye. Thank you for the positivity you bring. Dhanyavaad aapki good wishes ke liye. I feel blessed to have your wishes. Shukriya, aap meri duaon mein ho.

Rakhi replies don’t have to be complicated — they just need to come from the heart. Whether you choose to keep it short and sweet, emotional, funny, or formal, the right words will make the person feel valued.

This Raksha Bandhan, let your replies reflect the warmth, gratitude, and love that makes this festival so special. After all, it’s not just about receiving wishes — it’s about strengthening the bond with every heartfelt response.

