Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Date, meaning and Prakash Purab significance

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, observed on December 27, marks the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru and reflects values of courage, equality and resistance against injustice.

New Delhi:

Some occasions don’t announce themselves loudly. They arrive quietly, carrying a weight that doesn’t need explanation. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, also known as Prakash Purab, is one of those days. It’s marked with prayer and remembrance, but there’s a seriousness to it that sets it apart from festive celebration.

For many Sikhs, the day feels less like a ritual and more like a pause. A moment to return to ideas that were never meant to stay in books. Courage, equality, justice. They surface again not because they are symbolic, but because they still feel necessary.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Date, significance and why it is celebrated

In 2025, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is being observed today on December 27, with some calendars noting celebrations extending into December 28, depending on the lunar tithi.

The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, and is celebrated to honour his role in shaping Sikh thought, identity, and resistance against injustice.

Who was Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji? A brief life and legacy

Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born in 1666 in Patna Sahib, present-day Bihar. He became Guru at the age of nine, inheriting leadership during a period marked by political pressure and religious persecution.

In 1699, he founded the Khalsa Panth, laying down principles of equality, courage, and collective responsibility. Before his passing, he declared the Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal Guru, bringing an end to the line of human Gurus.

Why Guru Gobind Singh Prakash Purab is spiritually significant

Prakash Purab is not observed as a birthday in the usual sense. Spiritually, it reflects the idea that faith must walk alongside action. Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s teachings emphasised standing up for truth, resisting oppression, and living with dignity, even when the cost was high.

How Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated across India

Across India, gurdwaras mark the day with Gurbani kirtan, prayers, and readings from Sikh scriptures. Nagar Kirtans move through streets, langar is served, and community service takes priority. Homes and gurdwaras are often lit, not for display, but as a gesture of respect.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti doesn’t rely on spectacle to be remembered. It stays relevant because the values behind it refuse to fade.

