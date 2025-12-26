Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Why December 26 is marked as Veer Baal Diwas Shaheedi Diwas, observed on December 26, remembers the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s younger sons, a moment in Sikh history defined by courage beyond age.

New Delhi:

Certain days stay alive because of what they represent, not because of how they are marked. Veer Baal Diwas, referred to in Sikh tradition as Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas, belongs to that space. It is remembered less for ritual and more for the strength, belief, and choices tied to it.

Though spoken of by different names, both observances point to the same history and sacrifice. What endures is not the label, but the values associated with it, courage shown without hesitation, conviction held without compromise, and choices made at an age when most are still learning the meaning of fear.

What is Veer Baal Diwas and why December 26 is observed

Veer Baal Diwas is the name officially given by the Government of India to December 26 to honour the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons. The date marks the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzades, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, who were killed in Sirhind in 1705 for refusing to abandon their faith.

Chote Sahibzade Shaheedi: Who were Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh

Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh were the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Gujri. Their age did not shield them from hardship, yet they chose to stand firm in their faith. That decision, made without fear or compromise, remains one of the most powerful chapters in Sikh history.

Chote Sahibzade Shaheedi date 2025: When is Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas

In 2025, December 26 remains officially observed as Veer Baal Diwas. Within Sikh communities, the same date is remembered as Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas, a name rooted in long-established religious and historical remembrance.

Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas: What happened in Sirhind in 1705

After the Battle of Chamkaur, the two younger Sahibzades and their grandmother Mata Gujri were captured and taken to Sirhind. There, Mughal governor Nawab Wazir Khan attempted to force the children to convert. When they refused, they were ordered to be sealed alive in a wall. Mata Gujri passed away shortly after, deepening the tragedy of the event.

Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas and Veer Baal Diwas: What is the connection

Both Veer Baal Diwas and Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas point to the same moment in history and are observed on December 26. Sikh scholars and religious institutions have advocated the use of Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas to ensure that the sacrifice of all four Sahibzades, including Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh, is remembered with equal importance.

The name may differ, but the remembrance does not. December 26 continues to stand as a reminder that courage has never been limited by age.

