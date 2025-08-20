Guru Dronacharya Mela 2025 date, location in Noida, and why it is celebrated Guru Dronacharya Mela 2025 begins on August 21 in Noida with rituals, folk shows, and festive celebrations. Schools will remain closed on the first day.

New Delhi:

The Guru Dronacharya Mela is held every year and is a vibrant cultural and religious fair dedicated to Guru Dronacharya, the teacher of the Pandavas and Kauravas in the Mahabharata. The fair usually takes place around August/September and draws thousands of devotees, traders and tourists from across the nation.

The mela is also known for its lively atmosphere with stalls, folk performances, traditional food and handicrafts. Read on to know the date, location and more about Dronacharya Mela.

Guru Dronacharya Mela 2025 date

The Guru Dronacharya Mela will begin on Thursday, August 21 and will end on August 30. The fair is generally held for 10 days and there are several cultural programmes and competitions that are held during this time. All schools in Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, will remain closed on Thursday, August 21, 2025, due to the Guru Dronacharya Mela

What is Guru Dronacharya Mela?

The Guru Dronacharya Mela is one of the most significant cultural and religious fairs, celebrated every year in. It honours the legendary teacher Guru Dronacharya from the epic Mahabharata. Known as the guru of both the Pandavas and Kauravas, Dronacharya is remembered for his knowledge of warfare, discipline and archery. The mela attracts thousands of visitors from nearby regions and beyond.

It begins with rituals and prayers to pay homage to Guru Dronacharya, highlighting the mythological roots of the fair. Alongside its religious importance, the mela has evolved into a grand cultural event. Colourful stalls, folk dances, music, traditional wrestling matches and exhibitions are a major part of the Guru Dronacharya Mela.

Guru Dronacharya Mela in Noida

The Guru Dronacharya Mela will be held at Shri Drona Natya Natyashala in Dankaur, Noida from August 21 to August 30.

