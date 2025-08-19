Ekadashi today, 19 August 2025: Aja Ekadashi images, puja muhurat, and Tulsi remedies for prosperity On 19 August 2025, devotees observe Aja Ekadashi. Discover today’s puja muhurat, vrat rituals, images, and Tulsi remedies for divine blessings and prosperity.

In Hinduism, Ekadashi—the eleventh lunar day of the fortnight—is an extremely holy day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Fasting, puja, and related activities are performed by devotees on this day with the hope of pleasing the divine being. It is believed that performing this vrat not only gets rid of sins collected over lifetimes but also provides a passage to the eternal abode of the Lord—Vaikuntha.

The importance of Aja Ekadashi

As per scriptures, the observance of Aja Ekadashi with devotion leads to the annihilation of sins and peace and purity of mind. Devotees are of the opinion that Goddess Lakshmi herself showers blessings on the family of those who worship sincerely on this day. Observances are puja, bhajans, kirtans, and hearing holy stories of Lord Vishnu, which assist in raising the spiritual consciousness of the devotee.

Aja Ekadashi 2025 date and time

Aja Ekadashi in 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, August 19. The Ekadashi tithi begins at 6:52 PM on August 18 and ends at 5:02 PM on August 19. The Parana, which is the ritual of breaking the fast, should be done on August 20 between 6:05 AM and 8:36 AM. On this Parana day, the Dwadashi tithi will end at 3:28 PM.

Aja Ekadashi images

Tulsi remedies to perform on Aja Ekadashi 2025

Tulsi, which is sacred and dear to Lord Vishnu, is significant in the fulfilment of Aja Ekadashi. The following are some practices and remedies of Tulsi on this day:

Offer water to Tulsi

Early in the morning of Aja Ekadashi, after taking a bath and dressing up in clean clothes, followers need to offer Ganga jal (sacred water) to the Tulsi plant. This practice is expected to give harmony to the family and peace to the home.

Wear a Tulsi mala

If available, a Tulsi mala (rosary) must be worn while worshipping. It is felt that whenever Tulsi beads come in contact with the body while chanting or praying, the blessings of Lord Vishnu become manifold.

Light a lamp in front of Tulsi

In the evening, devotees light a diya (lamp) filled with cow ghee under the Tulsi plant. This practice is said to dispel negative energy and invite Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings, along with auspiciousness and positivity into the household.

Tulsi in Lord Vishnu’s bhog

While offering bhog (food) to Lord Vishnu, Tulsi leaves must be included. Scriptures say that Vishnu is especially pleased when bhog is presented with Tulsi, and he blesses devotees by removing their past sins.

Chant Tulsi mantras

Sitting near the Tulsi plant and chanting mantras such as “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” and “Om Namo Narayanaya” is highly recommended. These chants invite prosperity, happiness, and divine grace into the home.

Aja Ekadashi is not only a fast but also a devotion and spiritual elevation. By following the vrat, doing Tulsi remedies, and dedicating the day to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, devotees are said to attain peace, prosperity, and divine blessings.