Ganpati Visarjan quotes and captions in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati [2025] Ganpati Visarjan is a heartfelt goodbye filled with devotion. Here are emotional quotes and captions in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati to share on visarjan day.

Ganpati Visarjan is one of the most emotional moments of Ganesh Chaturthi. After days of devotion, prayers, and celebrations, devotees bid farewell to their beloved Bappa with love and folded hands. The ritual of visarjan is a reminder that endings are temporary and faith continues forever.

People often share heartfelt quotes, captions, and wishes on social media to express their emotions during visarjan.

Ganpati Bappa Visarjan quotes in English

“Ganpati Bappa Morya, come again soon with love and joy.” “We immerse Bappa with tears in our eyes and prayers in our hearts.” “Visarjan is not a goodbye, it’s a promise to meet again.” “Lord Ganesha departs today, but His blessings stay forever.” “Faith is eternal, even if the idol immerses in water.” “Ganpati Bappa, your presence filled our homes with light and love.” “Goodbye Bappa, till next year, stay in our hearts.” “Visarjan marks an ending, but devotion never ends.” “With folded hands, we thank Lord Ganesha for His blessings.” “Ganpati Bappa Morya, till next year with more happiness.” “Visarjan is a reminder of the cycle of life and new beginnings.” “Ganesh visarjan is a farewell filled with devotion and gratitude.” “Goodbyes may be emotional, but faith is stronger.” “Ganpati departs, leaving behind blessings for a brighter tomorrow.” “Visarjan teaches us that everything ends to begin again.” “Lord Ganesha may leave physically, but spiritually He remains.” “Immersing the idol, keeping His blessings forever.” “Ganpati visarjan is not loss, it’s love in another form.” “Faith is stronger than distance, Bappa lives within us.” “Ganpati Bappa Morya, our prayers will await your return.”

Ganpati Visarjan quotes in English

“Every visarjan is a step closer to His return.” “Lord Ganesha comes and goes, but His wisdom stays.” “Ganpati visarjan is a journey of faith and devotion.” “Ganpati Bappa brings hope every year and leaves us stronger.” “Farewell Bappa, come back with more blessings.” “Visarjan is not the end, it’s the start of hope.” “Lord Ganesha departs, leaving His grace behind.” “Ganpati visarjan reminds us of impermanence and renewal.” “Our devotion continues even after visarjan.” “Goodbyes are temporary when faith is forever.” “Ganpati visarjan is an emotional promise of His return.” “Faith turns visarjan into a celebration of devotion.” “Ganesh visarjan is not an end, it’s continuity of faith.” “Devotion lives beyond the visarjan waters.” “Ganpati visarjan is love immersed with prayers.” “Visarjan is a festival of devotion, not just a ritual.” “Ganpati visarjan teaches us patience till next year.” “The idol immerses, but devotion floats forever.” “Ganpati visarjan is the soul’s offering of love.” “Faith flows like water, even after visarjan.”

Ganpati Visarjan quotes in Hindi

“Ganpati Bappa Morya, agli saal phir jaldi aana.” “Visarjan ke baad bhi Bappa humare dil mein rehte hain.” “Ganpati ka ashirwad sadaiv humare saath hai.” “Bappa ko vidaai dete hain, par unki yaadein humare saath hain.” “Visarjan ek samapan nahi, ek nayi shuruaat hai.” “Ganpati visarjan ke saath bhi shraddha bani rehti hai.” “Bappa ke jaane ke baad bhi unka pyaar humare ghar mein hai.” “Visarjan ke aansu vishwas ki nadi mein beh jaate hain.” “Ganpati visarjan ke din hriday bhaav se bhara rehta hai.” “Ganpati ke saath ek aur saal ki aastha judti hai.” “Visarjan ke baad bhi Bappa ki kripa bani rehti hai.” “Har visarjan ek nayi aas le kar aata hai.” “Bappa ke visarjan mein bhi prem aur bhakti basti hai.” “Ganpati visarjan ek bhakti ka utsav hai.” “Bappa hamesha humare jeevan mein shakti dete hain.” “Ganpati visarjan par bhi bhakti ka josh bana rahta hai.” “Visarjan ke baad bhi Bappa ka ashirwad hamesha hai.” “Ganpati visarjan ek anmol bhavna hai.” “Visarjan ke din bhi aastha ki jyot jalti hai.” “Ganpati visarjan prem aur aastha ka prateek hai.”

Ganpati Bappa Visarjan quotes in Marathi

“Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya.” “Visarjanacha divas hrudayala sparsh karto.” “Bappa cha ashirvad amcha sobat hamesha aahe.” “Visarjan navi suruvaticha pratik aahe.” “Bappa che prem sadaiv aahe.” “Ganpati visarjan ek shraddhecha utsav aahe.” “Bappa cha darshan jeevanala prerna deto.” “Visarjanacha divas anand ani aansu gheun yeto.” “Ganpati visarjan prem ani shraddheche bandhan aahe.” “Bappa pudhchya varshi punha anand gheun yeil.” “Visarjan ani bhakti ekatra ahet.” “Bappa cha prem visarjanane hi na nighnar aahe.” “Ganpati visarjan ek bhavna aahe, samapan nahi.” “Bappa cha aashirvad jeevan bhar rahil.” “Visarjanacha divas shraddhecha utsav aahe.” “Ganpati visarjan hrudayala sparsh karato.” “Visarjan ek aastha ani premacha rang aahe.” “Bappa cha visarjan samadhan gheun yeto.” “Ganpati visarjan bhakticha utsav aahe.” “Bappa pudhchya varshi punha lavkar ya.”

Ganpati Visarjan quotes in Gujarati

“Ganpati Bappa Morya, aavti varsh jaldi aavjo.” “Visarjan ek bidaai chhe, shraddha sadaiv chhe.” “Bappa na aashirvad sadaiv raheshe.” “Visarjan prem ane aastha no utsav chhe.” “Ganpati visarjan anant shraddha nu pratik chhe.” “Bappa satat aapna saathe chhe.” “Visarjan ek samapan nathi, navi shuruaat chhe.” “Bappa na prem visarjan sathe pan jodayela chhe.” “Visarjan bhakti no anubhav chhe.” “Ganpati visarjan ek bhaavna chhe.” “Visarjan ma aansu pan shraddha na rang ma chhe.” “Bappa na aashirvad satat aapne male chhe.” “Visarjan ma prem ane aastha no sangam chhe.” “Ganpati visarjan ek samarpan chhe.” “Bappa visarjan sathe pan hruday ma raheshe.” “Visarjan ek utsav chhe, dukh nathi.” “Bappa aapni aastha nu pratik chhe.” “Ganpati visarjan ma bhakti nu rang chhe.” “Visarjan prem ane bhavna no utsav chhe.” “Ganpati visarjan aavti varsh ni aas le aave chhe.”

Ganpati Visarjan captions

“Ganpati Bappa Morya" “Visarjan with tears, love, and devotion.” “Goodbye Bappa, come back soon.” “Faith flows beyond visarjan.” “Endings are beginnings in disguise.” “Ganpati visarjan: devotion in every drop.” “Farewell Bappa, stay in our hearts.” “Ganpati Bappa Morya, till we meet again.” “Visarjan is love immersed in water.” “Goodbyes fade, blessings remain.” “Ganesh visarjan is faith eternal.” “Bappa’s blessings stay beyond visarjan.” “Visarjan is not the end of devotion.” “Ganpati visarjan teaches hope.” “Bappa leaves, devotion stays.” “Immersing Bappa with folded hands.” “Visarjan: an emotional promise of return.” “Bappa, till next year with more love.” “Goodbye Bappa, devotion continues.” “Visarjan waters carry prayers forever.”

Ganpati Visarjan is an emotional journey of faith, hope, and devotion. These quotes and captions in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati capture the essence of saying goodbye to Lord Ganesha with love and the promise of His return next year.

As we immerse Bappa, we hold on to His blessings, strength, and the belief that He will continue to guide us until He comes back again.