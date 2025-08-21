Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: School decoration ideas for notice, bulletin and soft boards Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is a time for devotion and creativity. Explore inspiring board decoration ideas for schools, including notice, bulletin, and soft boards.

New Delhi:

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is full of devotion, joy, and creativity. Besides installing the idol of Lord Ganesha, backdrop decoration or Ganesh Chaturthi board setup goes hand in hand with the celebration. The festivity in the air, with beautifully decorated school notice boards, uplifts the prayer mood and carves out a sanctified place of worship from the whole area.

Ganesh Chaturthi board decor makes the celebration extra special for students. Here are a few unique and creative decoration ideas that you could try out this year. Take a look:

Board decoration for Ganesh Chaturthi

A Ganesh Chaturthi board instantly sets the festive vibe. Bright colours, divine symbols, and creative designs make the space feel welcoming for Bappa.

Ganesh Chaturthi school board decoration ideas

In schools, board decorations turn classrooms into mini mandaps. From clay Ganesha cutouts to eco-friendly crafts, children’s creativity truly shines.

(Image Source : X/@IGOTSWAYED)A glowing moonlight theme Ganesh Chaturthi decoration that looks divine and creative

Ganesh Chaturthi notice board decoration

Notice boards can carry more than just information during the festival. Add rangoli borders, shlokas, and Lord Ganesha motifs to make them devotional and lively.

Ganesh Chaturthi bulletin board decoration

Bulletin boards become storytelling spaces during Ganesh Chaturthi. You can highlight Bappa’s stories, quotes, and drawings that spread values of wisdom and joy.

(Image Source : X/@SACHING_WRITES)A fort-inspired Ganesh Chaturthi decoration capturing cultural pride and tradition

Ganesh Chaturthi soft board decoration

Soft boards offer the perfect base for experimenting with textures. Fabric backdrops, fairy lights, and paper lotuses can transform them into festive focal points.

(Image Source : X/@CRUSHFLYEVENTS)A floral and light-filled Ganesh Chaturthi decoration creating a bright festive vibe

Ganesh Chaturthi board decoration is not just about aesthetics. It's a true reflection of devotion. You can go for flowers, lights, or even DIY crafts – the idea is to create something that shines with positivity, harmony, and respect. This festive season, express yourself freely and craft a Ganesh Chaturthi board that greets Bappa with beauty and devotion.