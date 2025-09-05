Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025 status and mubarak videos to share with family and friends Mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025 with heart-touching status, mubarak wishes, and video greetings to share with your friends and family.

New Delhi:

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid al-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad, is one of the most revered festivals in Islam. It marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed and is celebrated with devotion, prayers, and gatherings across the world. The day holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims, especially among the Sufi and Barelvi sects, who remember the Prophet’s teachings of peace, kindness, and unity.

In 2025, Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be observed on Friday, September 5, according to the official list of gazetted holidays in India. While Sunnis commemorate it on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, Shia Muslims observe it on the 17th day of the Islamic month. On this day, schools, offices, and many institutions remain closed, and people share greetings, processions, and heartfelt messages with their loved ones.

Also Read: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025: When is it, September 5 or 6? Know correct date, significance and rituals

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025 status

On this sacred day, many people share Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025 status on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook to spread the message of love and peace.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi status video download

Devotees often look for status video downloads to post devotional naats, Islamic quotes, and festival greetings that honour the Prophet.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak status

Expressing heartfelt wishes is a beautiful way to greet family and friends during the festival.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi status

From soulful Islamic quotes in English to warm greetings in Hindi, people share short Milad-un-Nabi statuses to mark the occasion.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025 is a reminder of the Prophet’s timeless teachings of mercy and compassion. Whether you choose to post a heartfelt message, a beautiful video, or a simple 'Eid Mubarak' status, it is the spirit of remembrance and unity that makes this festival so special.