Essay on Diwali in English, Hindi and Gujarati with 10 lines and easy versions [2025]

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, will be celebrated on October 20, 2025, as per Drik Panchang. It is the most significant Hindu festival, popularly called the festival of lights. Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and hope over despair. Across India and around the world, people celebrate Diwali with joy, devotion, and togetherness.

Traditionally, Diwali is celebrated for five days, each carrying its own importance. Families perform Lakshmi–Ganesh Puja, decorate homes with diyas, share sweets, exchange gifts, and light fireworks. Diwali has deep spiritual roots, with legends linked to Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, as well as Goddess Lakshmi’s emergence from the churning of the ocean.

The festival continues to unite people through its message of positivity, prosperity, and divine blessings.

Diwali essay in English

Diwali is the most popular Hindu festival and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. On this day, homes are decorated with lamps and rangoli, families gather to perform Lakshmi Puja, and sweets are exchanged with neighbours and friends. The glow of diyas and the sparkle of fireworks make the night sky colourful and joyous.

The festival also teaches us valuable lessons about the victory of good over evil and the importance of spreading light and happiness. Diwali is not only about celebration but also about strengthening relationships and spreading positivity in society.

Diwali essay 10 lines

Diwali is known as the festival of lights. It will be celebrated on 20 October 2025. People decorate their homes with diyas and rangoli. Families perform Lakshmi–Ganesh Puja for prosperity. Sweets and gifts are exchanged during the festival. Children enjoy bursting crackers and lighting sparklers. Diwali marks the victory of good over evil. It brings happiness, unity, and joy among people. Markets are filled with festive decorations and lights. Diwali spreads the message of peace and hope.

Essay on Diwali in English

Diwali, or Deepavali, is one of the oldest and most celebrated Hindu festivals. It symbolises the triumph of righteousness and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. During this festival, people clean and decorate their homes, light diyas, and exchange greetings with their loved ones.

It is also a time for self-reflection and gratitude. Diwali reminds us that even the smallest light can remove darkness. The festival brings together families, neighbours, and communities in a spirit of joy and togetherness.

My favourite festival Diwali essay

My favourite festival is Diwali because it fills life with light and happiness. I love decorating my home with diyas and colourful rangoli. My family comes together to perform Lakshmi Puja and share sweets with our relatives.

Diwali is also special because it brings a sense of hope and positivity. It is not just a festival but a reminder that truth and goodness always win. This is why Diwali is close to my heart.

Easy essay on Diwali

Diwali is the festival of lights and one of the most important festivals in India. People decorate their homes, light diyas, burst crackers, and exchange sweets with loved ones.

The festival spreads joy, peace, and prosperity. It also teaches us the value of kindness and unity. Diwali is easy to celebrate but full of meaning and happiness.

Essay on Diwali in Hindi

Diwali Hindu dharm ka sabse bada aur pavitra tyohaar hai, jise hum Deepavali bhi kehte hain. Yeh tyohaar roshniyon ka utsav mana jaata hai. Is din log apne gharon ko safai karke sajate hain, rangoli banate hain aur ghar ke darwazon par diye pragtate hain. Har taraf ek khushi aur umang ka mahaul hota hai.

Is avsar par Lakshmi ji aur Ganesh ji ki puja ki jaati hai, taki ghar me dhan, samriddhi aur buddhi bani rahe. Diwali par mithaiyan aur uphaar baantne ki parampara hai, jo rishton me pyaar aur apnapan badhati hai. Bachche patakhe jalakar apni khushiyan vyakt karte hain aur raat ko asmaan roshni se jagmaga uthta hai.

Diwali sirf ek tyohaar nahi, balki andheron par roshni ki jeet ka prateek hai. Yeh humein sikhata hai ki satya hamesha asatya par vijay paata hai aur achhai burai par hamesha bhari padti hai. Isiliye har saal Diwali par log apne dil me naye sapne, naye irade aur naye sankalp le kar khushiyan baant-te hain.

Diwali essay in Hindi 10 lines

Diwali ko Deepavali bhi kaha jaata hai. Yeh roshniyon ka tyohaar hai. 2025 mein Diwali 20 October ko hai. Is din log Lakshmi–Ganesh ki puja karte hain. Ghar-ghar mein diye aur rangoli sajti hai. Mithaiyan aur uphaar baante jaate hain. Bachche patakhe jalakar anand lete hain. Bazaar roshni aur sajawat se bhare rehte hain. Diwali andheron par roshni ki jeet ka prateek hai. Yeh sabko ekta aur khushi ka sandesh deta hai.

Diwali essay in Gujarati

Diwali ek mota ane pavitra Hindu tyohaar chhe, je Deepavali tariqe pan olkhay chhe. Aa tyohaar prakash ane umang no utsav chhe. Loko ghar saaf karine rangoli banave chhe, darwaja par toran bandhe chhe ane divda pragtave chhe. Aa divase shahar ane gaam badha roshni thi jagmag thai uthe chhe.

Aa divase Lakshmi Mata ane Ganesh ji ni puja karvama aave chhe, je dhan, samruddhi ane shubh buddhi no prateek chhe. Diwali ma loko mithaiyo ane uphaar vinimay kare chhe, parivar ane mitro sathe samay bitave chhe. Bacha loko patakha fodi anand kare chhe, ane raatre asmaan roshni thi rangine bharay jaye chhe.

Diwali ekta, prem ane shanti no sandesh aape chhe. Aa tyohaar hamesha yaad aape chhe ke satya ane sadaiv sadbhavna ni vijay thay chhe. Diwali loko ne prem thi joday chhe ane samaj ma sukh-shanti ane samanjasya lai aave chhe. Aa divase apde andar ni andhkaar dur kari, jeevan ma roshni pravesh karavva no sankalp levano chhe.

Diwali 2025

Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20 with devotion, joy, and grandeur. The festival continues to symbolise the eternal victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Through puja, lights, and celebrations, Diwali spreads positivity and togetherness in society. Let us celebrate Diwali by sharing happiness, respecting traditions, and spreading light in the lives of others.