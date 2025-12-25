Best Christmas brunches in Mumbai for 2025: From luxury hotels to party buffets

No city in India celebrates Christmas with more festive zeal and excitement than Mumbai. In fact, Mumbai's Christmas brunches are considered legendary. So, if you are planning to enjoy Christmas brunches in Mumbai, we got you covered.
From elegant hotel spreads to buzzy beachfront buffets, these seven festive feasts bring flavour, fun and holiday cheer to Christmas Day (25 Dec). Let's take a look:
Mumbai’s merriest Christmas brunches to bookmark for 2025
1. Pondichéry Café – Sofitel Mumbai BKC
- Why to attend: One of Mumbai’s most indulgent Christmas brunches with lavish roasts, festive desserts and a buzzing, celebratory vibe that feels like a party by 1 pm.
- Timing: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm (Christmas Day)
- Location: Sofitel Mumbai BKC, Bandra East
- Cost per person: Rs 3,000 – Rs 4,500 (depending on drinks package)
2. Lotus Café – JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu
- Why to attend: A classic, family-friendly Christmas brunch with global buffet stations, live counters and something for every age group — from grandparents to picky kids.
- Timing: 12:30 pm onwards
- Location: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu
- Cost per person: Rs 3,750 – Rs 4,750 (with alcohol)
3. Hornby’s Pavilion – ITC Grand Central
- Why to attend: A refined yet relaxed festive spread with traditional Christmas favourites, elegant desserts and the signature ITC buffet experience.
- Timing: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm
- Location: ITC Grand Central, Parel
- Cost per person: Rs 3,250 + taxes
4. Lake View Café – The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake
- Why to attend: Christmas brunch with postcard-worthy lake views, seasonal specials and a calmer, more scenic setting away from the city chaos.
- Timing: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm
- Location: The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake
- Cost per person: Rs 3,000 – Rs 4,000
5. Gallops – Mahalaxmi Racecourse
- Why to attend: Old-world charm meets festive indulgence, expect hearty Christmas dishes, mulled wine vibes and a gorgeous colonial setting.
- Timing: Afternoon brunch / early dinner service
- Location: Mahalaxmi Racecourse
- Cost per person: Rs 3,000 – Rs 4,000
6. Sesame – Hyatt Centric Juhu
- Why to attend: A high-energy, ticketed Christmas brunch with unlimited beer, global food stations and a lively, party-style atmosphere.
- Timing: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Location: Hyatt Centric Juhu
- Cost per person: Rs 3,000 – Rs 3,700 (food + drinks)
7. MoMo Café – Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport
- Why to attend: A fun, family-friendly Christmas brunch with festive décor, live music, cocktails and even a kids’ zone — chaos, but the good kind.
- Timing: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Location: Courtyard by Marriott, Andheri East
- Cost per person: Rs 2,700 – Rs 3,200
Have the best time in Mumbai this Christmas!