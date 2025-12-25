Best Christmas brunches in Mumbai for 2025: From luxury hotels to party buffets Mumbai goes all out for Christmas brunch. From luxury hotel spreads to party-style buffets, here are seven festive Christmas brunches in Mumbai to bookmark for December 25.

No city in India celebrates Christmas with more festive zeal and excitement than Mumbai. In fact, Mumbai's Christmas brunches are considered legendary. So, if you are planning to enjoy Christmas brunches in Mumbai, we got you covered.

From elegant hotel spreads to buzzy beachfront buffets, these seven festive feasts bring flavour, fun and holiday cheer to Christmas Day (25 Dec). Let's take a look:

Mumbai’s merriest Christmas brunches to bookmark for 2025

1. Pondichéry Café – Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Why to attend: One of Mumbai’s most indulgent Christmas brunches with lavish roasts, festive desserts and a buzzing, celebratory vibe that feels like a party by 1 pm.

Timing: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm (Christmas Day)

Location: Sofitel Mumbai BKC, Bandra East

Cost per person: Rs 3,000 – Rs 4,500 (depending on drinks package)

2. Lotus Café – JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Why to attend: A classic, family-friendly Christmas brunch with global buffet stations, live counters and something for every age group — from grandparents to picky kids.

Timing: 12:30 pm onwards

Location: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Cost per person: Rs 3,750 – Rs 4,750 (with alcohol)

3. Hornby’s Pavilion – ITC Grand Central

Why to attend: A refined yet relaxed festive spread with traditional Christmas favourites, elegant desserts and the signature ITC buffet experience.

Timing: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Location: ITC Grand Central, Parel

Cost per person: Rs 3,250 + taxes

4. Lake View Café – The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake

Why to attend: Christmas brunch with postcard-worthy lake views, seasonal specials and a calmer, more scenic setting away from the city chaos.

Timing: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Location: The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake

Cost per person: Rs 3,000 – Rs 4,000

5. Gallops – Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Why to attend: Old-world charm meets festive indulgence, expect hearty Christmas dishes, mulled wine vibes and a gorgeous colonial setting.

Timing: Afternoon brunch / early dinner service

Location: Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Cost per person: Rs 3,000 – Rs 4,000

6. Sesame – Hyatt Centric Juhu

Why to attend: A high-energy, ticketed Christmas brunch with unlimited beer, global food stations and a lively, party-style atmosphere.

Timing: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Location: Hyatt Centric Juhu

Cost per person: Rs 3,000 – Rs 3,700 (food + drinks)

7. MoMo Café – Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

Why to attend: A fun, family-friendly Christmas brunch with festive décor, live music, cocktails and even a kids’ zone — chaos, but the good kind.

Timing: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Location: Courtyard by Marriott, Andheri East

Cost per person: Rs 2,700 – Rs 3,200

Have the best time in Mumbai this Christmas!