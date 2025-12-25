Christmas brunch in Delhi 2025: 7 festive lunches perfect for December 25 From indulgent hotel spreads to cosy cafes, these Christmas Day brunches in Delhi offer long lunches, festive menus and relaxed vibes perfect for December 25 celebrations.

Christmas in Delhi has a particular mood. The air is sharp, lunches stretch into late afternoons, and nobody is really in a hurry to leave the table. If you’re planning to eat out on Christmas Day, these Christmas brunches in Delhi get the balance right, indulgent without being overwhelming, festive without feeling forced.

Here are seven Christmas Day brunches (25 December) genuinely worth booking this year. Let's take a look:

Christmas Day brunches in Delhi for long, indulgent lunches

1. Tamra – Shangri-La Eros, Connaught Place

Why to attend: This is old-school Delhi Christmas done properly. Tamra’s festive brunch is generous, slightly theatrical and designed for people who arrive hungry and leave full, emotionally and otherwise. Families linger here, dessert plates multiply, and nobody rushes you out.

Timing: 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Location: Shangri-La Eros, Janpath

Cost per person: Rs 4,500 – Rs 6,500+, depending on the drinks package

2. The Imperial – 1911 Restaurant

Why to attend: If Christmas brunch had a dress code, this would be it. The Imperial does festive dining with restraint and polish, think European classics, excellent desserts and an atmosphere that feels quietly celebratory rather than loud. Not the cheapest, but undeniably special.

Timing: Around 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Location: The Imperial, Janpath

Cost per person: Rs 5,000 – Rs 6,000+

3. Christmas Brunch at RHUM

Why to attend: This one’s for people who want Christmas food without committing to a four-hour hotel buffet. RHUM’s ticketed brunch feels lighter, younger and more relaxed, good food, festive décor and the kind of crowd that actually enjoys being there.

Timing: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Location: RHUM, Delhi

Cost per person: Rs 1,800 – Rs 2,500

4. Big Fat Christmas Brunch – Fio Restaurants

Why to attend: Fio understands festive excess in the best way. Expect hearty mains, flowing drinks and music that keeps the energy up without tipping into chaos. This is a brunch for groups, long conversations and ordering “just one more plate”.

Timing: Approximately 12:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Location: Fio Cookhouse & Bar, Epicuria Mall, Nehru Place Metro Station

Cost per person: Rs 3,000 – Rs 4,000

5. The One – Le Meridien New Delhi

Why to attend: A dependable, well-rounded Christmas brunch that appeals across generations. The spread is wide, the setting comfortable and the pacing just right, ideal if you want something festive without too many surprises.

Timing: Around 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Location: Le Meridien, Windsor Place

Cost per person: Rs 4,000 – Rs 5,500

6. AnnaMaya FoodHall – Andaz Delhi, Aerocity

Why to attend: For those who don’t love traditional hotel buffets, AnnaMaya offers a more relaxed, produce-driven take on festive dining. The flavours are thoughtful, the space feels contemporary, and it’s easy to enjoy Christmas lunch without feeling overfed.

Timing: Approximately 12:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Location: Andaz Delhi, Aerocity

Cost per person: Rs 2,500 – Rs 3,500+

7. Café De Flora – Santushti Shopping Complex

Why to attend: This is the cosy option on the list. No sprawling buffet, no pressure, just winter food, hot chocolate, rum cake and a quietly festive atmosphere. Perfect if you want Christmas to feel intimate rather than indulgent.

Timing: 12:00 pm onwards

Location: Santushti Shopping Complex

Cost per person: Rs 1,800 – Rs 2,800

Get your merry outfits on and celebrate Christmas in style in Delhi!

