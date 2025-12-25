Advertisement
Best Christmas brunch and buffet options in Bengaluru for December 25, 2025

From five-star hotel buffets to laid-back brewery brunches, here’s a curated list of the best Christmas brunch and lunch spots in Bengaluru for December 25, 2025.

Written ByShivani Dixit  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

From elegant hotel buffets to spirited craft-beer gatherings, this Christmas Day (December 25) Bengaluru brunch guide covers a mix of flavours, vibes, and prices. There are plenty of Christmas brunch options that are ideal for families, friends or laid-back celebration seekers.

Bengaluru Christmas celebrations are quite special. So make the best of the day and enjoy an outing with loved ones. Let's get into it:

Bengaluru’s festive Christmas brunches in 2025

1) b Café – Shangri-La Bengaluru

  • Why to attend: One of the city’s most talked-about Christmas brunches is right here. Expect chilled seafood towers, live carving stations, global favourites and beautifully crafted desserts in a warm, festive hotel setting.
  • Timing: ~12:00 pm – 4:00 pm (25 Dec)
  • Location: Shangri-La Bengaluru, Vasanth Nagar
  • Cost per person: ~Rs 4,000++ (food-only); ~Rs 5,000++ with drinks (estimated hotel festive pricing)

2) The Bengaluru Brasserie – Hyatt Centric MG Road

  • Why to attend: A cheerful “A Holly Jolly Brunch” with festive décor, hearty mains and desserts that make it perfect for an easy-going Christmas lunch with friends or family.
  • Timing: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm (25 Dec)
  • Location: Hyatt Centric MG Road, Halasuru
  • Cost per person: ~Rs 2,200++ (brunch)

3) Neo Kitchen – Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park

  • Why to attend: A festive brunch feast with seafood on ice, carving stations featuring roast turkey and honey-glazed ham, excellent for a classic holiday lunch with a fine-dining twist.
  • Timing: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm (25 Dec)
  • Location: Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
  • Cost per person: ~Rs 2,599++ (food-only) / ~Rs 3,599++ (with wine)

4) Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel – Lush Christmas Brunch

  • Why to attend: Classic Christmas buffet with turkey, tandoor favourites, seafood and desserts, perfect if you love generous spreads and vibrant holiday ambience.
  • Timing: ~12:30 pm – 3:30 pm (25 Dec)
  • Location: Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course
  • Cost per person: ~Rs 2,499 + taxes (adults); ~Rs 1,499 + taxes (kids)

5) Country Christmas Brunch – Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur

  • Why to attend: A festive yet laid-back brunch with warm roasts, winter pies and craft beers flowing — ideal for groups of friends or beer lovers looking for a lively Christmas feast.
  • Timing: From ~12:00 pm (25 Dec)
  • Location: Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur
  • Cost per person: Rs 699 onwards (ticketed event)

6) Christmas Special Brunch Week – Espressoulster Coffee (Koramangala)

  • Why to attend: A cosy festive brunch experience with seasonal dishes and artisanal coffees — great for a relaxed, more niche celebration in the Koramangala neighbourhood.
  • Timing: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm (runs 21 – 28 Dec; Christmas Day included)
  • Location: Espressoulster Coffee, Koramangala
  • Cost per person: ~Rs 1,299 onwards (ticketed)

7) Santa’s Island Brunch – Nusa, Whitefield

  • Why to attend: A whimsical, tropical-themed Christmas brunch with photo spots and festive fun — perfect for families and anyone wanting something a little different.
  • Timing: ~12:00 pm (25 Dec)
  • Location: Nusa, Varthur Main Road, Whitefield
  • Cost per person: Free admission

Have a great Christmas!

