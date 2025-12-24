Christmas 2025 parties in Mumbai and Pune: Events, clubs and places to visit this season Mumbai brings glitz and late-night chaos, Pune keeps it relaxed and music-led. Here’s a curated list of Christmas parties, events and places to visit in both cities.

Christmas in Mumbai and Pune doesn’t slow down; it shifts gears. Mumbai does glossy, late-night chaos with dress codes and DJs who mean business. Pune keeps it slightly looser: brewery parties, outdoor gigs, and crowds that come to dance without trying too hard.

If you’re choosing where to be on Christmas Eve or Christmas night, these are the parties that matter. Let's take a look:

Best Christmas 2025 parties in Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Kitty Su – The Lalit, Andheri

Why it stands out: This is Mumbai’s most unapologetically glamorous Christmas party. Big DJs, serious production, dressed-up crowd and a dance floor that stays packed till late. Not subtle, but that’s the point.

When: Christmas Eve night

Location: The Lalit, Andheri East

Cost: Rs 3,500–Rs 6,000+

Yeda Republic – Lower Parel

Why it stands out: High-energy, flashy and packed with people who came to party — not sip politely. Expect Bollywood-meets-EDM playlists, bottle service culture and festive chaos in the best way.

When: Christmas Eve

Location: Lower Parel

Cost: Rs 2,500–Rs 4,000

Dragonfly Experience – The Orb, Andheri

Why it stands out: A little more refined, a little less noisy. This is for people who want cocktails, music and movement without feeling crushed by the crowd. Good DJs, solid bar programme.

When: Christmas Eve & Christmas Night

Location: Andheri East

Cost: Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000

The Little Easy – Bandra

Why it stands out: If you prefer your Christmas party loud but friendly, this Bandra favourite delivers. Retro hits, pop anthems and a crowd that actually dances.

When: Christmas Eve

Location: Bandra West

Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,500

AntiSocial – Lower Parel

Why it stands out: For those who want Christmas without clichés. Indie, electronic, alternative sets and a crowd that doesn’t care about festive outfits — just good music.

When: Christmas Eve

Location: Lower Parel

Cost: Rs 1,500–Rs 2,500

Best Christmas Eve and Christmas Day parties in Pune in 2025

High Spirits Café

Why it stands out: Pune’s most reliable Christmas Eve party, live music, DJs, outdoor energy and a crowd that comes to dance till closing. Always packed. Always worth it.

When: Christmas Eve

Location: Koregaon Park

Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,500

The Daily All Day – Koregaon Park

Why it stands out: Festive without being frantic. DJs, cocktails, warm lighting and a crowd that enjoys music without elbowing their way to the bar.

When: Christmas Eve

Location: Koregaon Park

Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000

Toit Pune

Why it stands out: Craft beer Christmas done right. Seasonal brews, food that doesn’t disappoint and a mixed crowd — groups, couples, and beer lovers who stay longer than planned.

When: Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Location: Kalyani Nagar

Cost: Rs 1,800–Rs 3,000

Penthouze – Baner

Why it stands out: If you want a proper nightclub Christmas in Pune, this is it. DJs, lights, big dance floor energy and a dressed-up crowd.

When: Christmas Eve Night

Location: Baner

Cost: Rs 2,500–Rs 4,000

Effingut Brewpub

Why it stands out: More relaxed, more social. Christmas-themed menus, beer specials and a crowd that comes for conversations as much as music.

When: Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Location: KP / Baner

Cost: Rs 1,800–Rs 2,800

Have the best time this Christmas!