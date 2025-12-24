Christmas 2025 parties in Mumbai and Pune: Events, clubs and places to visit this season

Christmas in Mumbai and Pune doesn’t slow down; it shifts gears. Mumbai does glossy, late-night chaos with dress codes and DJs who mean business. Pune keeps it slightly looser: brewery parties, outdoor gigs, and crowds that come to dance without trying too hard.
If you’re choosing where to be on Christmas Eve or Christmas night, these are the parties that matter. Let's take a look:
Best Christmas 2025 parties in Mumbai you shouldn’t miss
Kitty Su – The Lalit, Andheri
- Why it stands out: This is Mumbai’s most unapologetically glamorous Christmas party. Big DJs, serious production, dressed-up crowd and a dance floor that stays packed till late. Not subtle, but that’s the point.
- When: Christmas Eve night
- Location: The Lalit, Andheri East
- Cost: Rs 3,500–Rs 6,000+
Yeda Republic – Lower Parel
- Why it stands out: High-energy, flashy and packed with people who came to party — not sip politely. Expect Bollywood-meets-EDM playlists, bottle service culture and festive chaos in the best way.
- When: Christmas Eve
- Location: Lower Parel
- Cost: Rs 2,500–Rs 4,000
Dragonfly Experience – The Orb, Andheri
- Why it stands out: A little more refined, a little less noisy. This is for people who want cocktails, music and movement without feeling crushed by the crowd. Good DJs, solid bar programme.
- When: Christmas Eve & Christmas Night
- Location: Andheri East
- Cost: Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000
The Little Easy – Bandra
- Why it stands out: If you prefer your Christmas party loud but friendly, this Bandra favourite delivers. Retro hits, pop anthems and a crowd that actually dances.
- When: Christmas Eve
- Location: Bandra West
- Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,500
AntiSocial – Lower Parel
- Why it stands out: For those who want Christmas without clichés. Indie, electronic, alternative sets and a crowd that doesn’t care about festive outfits — just good music.
- When: Christmas Eve
- Location: Lower Parel
- Cost: Rs 1,500–Rs 2,500
Best Christmas Eve and Christmas Day parties in Pune in 2025
High Spirits Café
- Why it stands out: Pune’s most reliable Christmas Eve party, live music, DJs, outdoor energy and a crowd that comes to dance till closing. Always packed. Always worth it.
- When: Christmas Eve
- Location: Koregaon Park
- Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,500
The Daily All Day – Koregaon Park
- Why it stands out: Festive without being frantic. DJs, cocktails, warm lighting and a crowd that enjoys music without elbowing their way to the bar.
- When: Christmas Eve
- Location: Koregaon Park
- Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000
Toit Pune
- Why it stands out: Craft beer Christmas done right. Seasonal brews, food that doesn’t disappoint and a mixed crowd — groups, couples, and beer lovers who stay longer than planned.
- When: Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
- Location: Kalyani Nagar
- Cost: Rs 1,800–Rs 3,000
Penthouze – Baner
- Why it stands out: If you want a proper nightclub Christmas in Pune, this is it. DJs, lights, big dance floor energy and a dressed-up crowd.
- When: Christmas Eve Night
- Location: Baner
- Cost: Rs 2,500–Rs 4,000
Effingut Brewpub
- Why it stands out: More relaxed, more social. Christmas-themed menus, beer specials and a crowd that comes for conversations as much as music.
- When: Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
- Location: KP / Baner
- Cost: Rs 1,800–Rs 2,800
Have the best time this Christmas!