Chhath Puja 2025 WhatsApp status videos: Share divine moments and blessings with loved ones

As the golden sun dips low and rivers shimmer with countless diyas, hearts across India fill with gratitude and devotion — it’s the time of Chhath Puja, one of the most soul-stirring festivals dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya.

This celebration isn’t just about rituals; it’s about emotion — fasting with faith, praying with love, and thanking nature for every bit of light and life it gives. From early dawn prayers to the serene Sandhya Arghya at sunset, every moment of Chhath feels like a quiet conversation between the devotee and the divine.

The beauty of Chhath Puja lies in its simplicity — no grandeur, no luxury, just pure devotion. This year, the four-day festival began on October 25 and will conclude on October 28, 2025. On this sacred occasion, sharing Chhath Puja status videos with loved ones is more than a digital gesture — it’s an act of giving, gratitude, and shared faith.

Happy Chhath Puja status videos to share with family and friends

Celebrate the divine glow of Chhath with these heartfelt status videos that capture the spirit of devotion, gratitude, and togetherness.

Download and share these vibrant Chhath Puja WhatsApp status clips filled with diyas, ghats, and Surya Dev’s blessings.

Make your reels and stories shine this Chhath Puja with short, soulful videos that blend faith and festive energy.

Chhath Puja videos that bring every diya, chant, and sunset to life — perfect for sharing blessings in style.

Feel the rhythm of faith with Chhath status videos set to soothing bhajans and soulful folk tunes of Surya Arghya.

Chhath Puja is more than a ritual; it’s a feeling of togetherness, humility, and unwavering faith. As the sun rises again after the Usha Arghya, it brings a promise of new beginnings and endless blessings. Whether you celebrate by the river or in your heart, let this festival inspire you to pause, reflect, and thank the universe for its light — both within and around you.