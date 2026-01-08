Chennai Book Fair 2026: Dates, timings, venue, stalls and highlights The 49th Chennai Book Fair 2026 is being held at Nandanam YMCA from January 8 to 21. Here’s a quick guide to timings, venue, stalls and highlights.

The 49th Chennai Book Fair is underway in the city, carrying forward a tradition that has grown steadily over the years. What began as a modest gathering has turned into one of South India’s most awaited literary events, drawing publishers, writers and readers in large numbers every January.

This year, that growth is hard to miss. There are more stalls, more voices and a broader mix of perspectives. The fair continues to be a place where books sit at the centre, but conversations around them spill out in many directions.

Chennai Book Fair 2026 date and timings

The Chennai Book Fair 2026 is being held from January 8 to January 21. It is open every day from 11:00 am to 8:30 pm. The long hours make room for unhurried browsing during the day and talks or discussions later in the evening.

Chennai Book Fair 2026 Entry Fees

Entry to the Chennai Book Fair 2026 is free for all visitors. Organisers have encouraged people to register online or at the venue itself. This is mainly to keep movement smooth and avoid crowding at entry points.

Chennai Book Fair 2026 Location and Venue

The fair is taking place at the Nandanam YMCA Grounds in Chennai. The venue has become a familiar setting in recent years. Its open layout and multiple halls make it suitable for large crowds and a wide range of exhibitors.

Chennai Book Fair 2026 Stalls and Publishers

Around 1,000 stalls are part of this year’s fair, making it one of the biggest editions so far. Publishers from across Tamil Nadu and other parts of India are present. Tamil publishers from Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka have also set up stalls.

Alongside them are several international publishing houses, including Penguin Random House India and HarperCollins. Their presence adds global titles to the mix, sitting next to regional and Indian publications.

Chennai Book Fair 2026 Highlights and Special Sections

A separate children’s hall has been introduced this year. The idea is simple. Create a space that draws young readers in and helps build reading habits early. There is also a special hall dedicated to a Queer publishing house run by transgender persons.

Its inclusion points to a wider and more open approach to publishing and representation at the fair. Every evening, the fair hosts lectures, discussions and interactive sessions. Scholars, writers and thinkers from different backgrounds take part, often drawing steady crowds.

Chennai Book Fair 2026 Discounts and Visitor Facilities

As in previous years, books at the fair are sold at a minimum discount of 10 per cent. This continues to be one of the main reasons students, teachers and researchers plan their visits carefully.

To make access easier, free mini-bus services are running from the venue to Saidapet Bus Stand. Basic visitor facilities have also been arranged at the grounds.

