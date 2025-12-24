Cake Show Bengaluru 2025: Dates, timings, ticket price, venue and how to reach Cake Show Bengaluru 2025 returns to Palace Grounds with large edible displays and festive themes. Here, we cover event dates, opening hours, ticket price, venue details, and how to reach the popular holiday attraction.

December in Bengaluru has a way of feeling a bit special. The city slowly shifts gears from routine into celebration mode. There are lights, there’s music, people wander about a little more happily, and events that feel made for the festive spirit pop up everywhere.

One of those is the Cake Show, which isn’t just about cakes on plates. It’s about cakes turned into art, huge edible pieces that make you go “wow” more than “bite me”. If you’re around town during the holiday stretch, this is something that quietly becomes part of the season’s vibe.

Cake Show Bengaluru 2025 dates: When does the event start?

The 51st Annual Cake Show in Bengaluru runs from 12 December 2025 to 4 January 2026. It starts early in the festive stretch so you can drop in at Christmas, boxing day, or even after New Year if that’s when you’re in town.

Cake Show timings in Bengaluru: Opening and closing hours

Show hours are daily from around 11.00 am to 9.00 pm. It gives you plenty of time to stroll through the displays at your own pace, whether you’re an early bird or an evening wanderer.

Cake Show Bengaluru entry fee and ticket price

Entry is generally ₹150 per person for 2025, and that’s the price for most visitors above three years old. Tickets are usually bought on the spot at the gate, so no need to pre-book unless you really want to.

Where is Cake Show held in Bengaluru? Venue details

The show takes place at Palace Grounds, a familiar space for big exhibitions and festivals. This year it’s set up around the Tripura Vasini area within the grounds.

Cake Show Palace Grounds Bangalore: How to reach

Getting to Palace Grounds is fairly easy. Metro stations like Mantri Square Sampige Road or Cubbon Park are a short auto ride away. Cabs and autos will drop you near the venue’s main gates, and BMTC buses run close too. Parking is usually available if you drive.

The Cake Show feels like a festival without too much fuss, perfect for a laid-back wander during the holidays. Grab a drink, take a slow walk, and enjoy art that just happens to be edible too.