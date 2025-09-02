Heart-touching bye bye Ganpati Bappa quotes, status, captions and images [2025] Celebrate Ganesh Visarjan with heart-touching bye bye Ganesha quotes, captions and status in Hindi, Marathi and English to bid farewell to Bappa in 2025.

New Delhi:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations that began with joy and devotion are now coming to a close. As Ganesh Visarjan arrives, devotees across India bid an emotional farewell to their beloved Bappa with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya.”

Saying goodbye is never easy. That’s why heartfelt bye bye Ganesha quotes, captions, status and images become a way to express our devotion and love. Here, we bring you the most touching words in English, Hindi, and Marathi to share with friends and family on WhatsApp, Instagram, and social media.

Bye bye Ganesha quotes

Goodbye Bappa, thank you for blessing our homes with joy and love. Farewell Ganesha, may your wisdom guide us always. Visarjan is not the end, it’s a promise of your return. Bappa leaves, but his blessings stay forever. Goodbye Ganesha, our hearts will always await you. Ganesh Visarjan is a reminder of faith and devotion. Bappa, thank you for filling our lives with positivity. Farewell Lord Ganesha, we’ll wait for you next year. Your presence gave us hope, your blessings gave us peace. Saying goodbye, but keeping your love in our hearts. Ganesh Ji, guide us with your wisdom even in your absence. Visarjan is an emotional see-you-soon, not a goodbye. Bappa, you leave us with more faith than before. Farewell Ganesha, your smile lights our path. Goodbye Lord, but stay in our hearts always. Till we meet again next year, stay with us in spirit. Bappa, we carry your blessings into our everyday life. Goodbye Ganesha, thank you for protecting us. Ganesh Visarjan is a cycle of faith, devotion, and hope. Farewell, but our prayers will always reach you.

Bye bye Ganpati Bappa quotes

Ganpati Bappa, thank you for your blessings, goodbye for now. Bye bye Bappa, your smile made our homes divine. Visarjan is a farewell to the idol, not to the faith. Ganpati Bappa Morya! We’ll welcome you again with joy. Every goodbye is just a new beginning with you. Bappa, as you leave, you leave us stronger in faith. Ganesh Ji, your presence has filled our hearts with love. Farewell Ganpati, till we dance and sing again next year. Bappa, you’re gone physically but live in our prayers. Goodbye Lord Ganesha, your blessings are eternal. Visarjan is the start of devotion for the coming year. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Come back soon. Saying bye to Bappa is the toughest part of the festival. Bappa, your blessings will guide us till your next visit. Goodbye Ganpati, thank you for filling our lives with positivity. We immerse the idol, but never the love for you. Ganesh Ji, farewell till we meet again. Ganpati Visarjan teaches us devotion is forever. Bye bye Bappa, you’ll always stay in our hearts. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Till next year with the same devotion.

Bye bye Ganesha status for WhatsApp and Instagram

Bye bye Ganpati captions for social media

“Not a farewell, just a see-you-soon” “Visarjan 2025: love, tears, devotion” “Bye bye Bappa, till next year” “Ganesh Ji, you live in our hearts” “Ganesh Visarjan: ending with love” “Ganpati Bappa Morya forever” “Faith never ends, devotion never dies” “Goodbye Ganesh Ji, stay in our souls” “Visarjan teaches us impermanence” “Bye bye Bappa, our protector always” “Ganpati Visarjan 2025 #FaithStrong” “Farewell Bappa, till we dance again” “Ganesh Ji, blessings forever” “Ganpati immersion, love eternal” “Visarjan is faith renewed” “Ganpati Bappa, see you again” “Goodbye idol, hello blessings” “Ganesh Ji, thank you for being with us” “Visarjan 2025, memories for life” “Bye bye Bappa, stay in prayers”

Bye bye Ganpati Bappa images to share

(Image Source : CANVA)Devotees prepare to immerse Ganpati Bappa in the sea with love and chants

(Image Source : PTI)Families joyfully take Ganpati Bappa for visarjan with music and devotion

(Image Source : PTI)A vibrant farewell procession for Ganpati Bappa with music, dance and prayers

Bye bye Ganpati Bappa quotes in Marathi

“Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya.” “Bappa cha visargan ani asru, pan shraddha sadaiv.” “Bappa tujhya ashirvadane ghar ujwalale.” “Visarjan mhanje shevat nahi, to navin aarambh.” “Ganpati Bappa, tujha smit amche jeevan sodate.” “Alvida Ganpati, aathvan sadaiv raheel.” “Bappa tujhya ashirvadane anand milala.” “Visarjan ek samarpan, ek navin suruvat.” “Bappa tu aamcha rakshak ahes.” “Tujha margadarshan sadaiv sobat rahu de.” “Ganpati Bappa, tujhya poojene ghar pavitra jhale.” “Visarjan ek smaran, ek punha aane.” “Bappa cha prem sadaiv aplya barobar.” “Goodbye Bappa, tujha prem sadaiv.” “Ganesh ji tu aamche prerna ahes.” “Visarjan divas mhanje bhakti cha utsav.” “Bappa, pudhchya varshi aani navya umedine.” “Ganesh ji, tu sadaiv amcha pathdarshak.” “Bappa tujhya krupene jeevan anandmay.” “Ganpati Bappa Morya! Pudhil varshi lavkar ya.”

Bye bye Ganpati Bappa quotes in Hindi

“Ganpati Bappa Morya, agle saal jaldi aana.” “Bappa tumne ghar mein sukh bhar diya.” “Visarjan ek alvida nahi, ek nayi aas hai.” “Alvida Ganesh ji, aapke ashirvad hamesha rahenge.” “Bappa ke jaane se ghar khaali nahi, dil bhara hai.” “Ganesh ji, tum hamesha humare saath ho.” “Bappa ke bina ghar suna lagta hai.” “Ganpati ji, tumne har din ko pavitra banaya.” “Visarjan ek nayi shuruaat hai.” “Alvida Bappa, tumhari yaadein sadaiv hain.” “Bappa ke ashirvad se sab mushkile aasan hoti hain.” “Ganesh ji, tum humari shakti ho.” “Visarjan ek prem ka vishwas hai.” “Bappa, agle saal aur jyada khushiyan layein.” “Ganpati ji, tum sadgi aur shraddha ka pratik ho.” “Alvida Ganesha, tum hamesha humare dil mein rahoge.” “Bappa tum hamesha margdarshan karte rahoge.” “Ganesh ji ke bina koi utsav adhura nahi.” “Bappa, tum hamare ghar ke devta ho.” “Ganpati Bappa Morya! Aao fir se jaldi.”

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 is an emotional reminder that faith is eternal. These bye bye Ganesha quotes, status, captions, and images help us express devotion while we await Bappa’s return.

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!