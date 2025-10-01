1 October 2025 special day: Maha Navami, International Coffee Day and more Wondering what’s on 1 October 2025? From UN observances to Maha Navami, here’s the full list of international and cultural special days.

Every date in the calendar carries cultural and global importance, and October 1, 2025 is no different. From United Nations–backed observances to spiritual festivals, this day brings together themes of respect for the elderly, love for coffee, vegetarian living, and devotion to Goddess Durga.

So, what exactly is on October 1, 2025? The day brings a mix of international days and Indian traditions worth knowing about.

What is on 1 October 2025?

On October 1, 2025, the following will be celebrated worldwide and in India:

Maha Navami (9th day of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga)

International Day of Older Persons

International Coffee Day

World Vegetarian Day

These observances combine social awareness, lifestyle choices, and cultural traditions, making October 1 a truly diverse and meaningful date.

International Day of Older Persons 2025

The International Day of Older Persons is observed every year on October 1 to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the elderly. It also promotes building a society that values inclusion and dignity for all ages.

The United Nations General Assembly officially declared this observance in 1990, highlighting the need to protect the rights, health, and contributions of senior citizens worldwide. On this day, discussions, seminars, and campaigns are organised globally to encourage better care and respect for the elderly.

International Coffee Day 2025

For coffee lovers, October 1 is International Coffee Day. It’s more than just about sipping your favourite brew. The day recognises the hard work of farmers, roasters, baristas, and café owners who form the backbone of the global coffee industry.

Launched by the International Coffee Organization, the day also highlights sustainability challenges in coffee farming. Expect brands, cafés, and restaurants to mark the day with special offers, awareness campaigns, and celebrations.

World Vegetarian Day 2025

World Vegetarian Day is also celebrated on October 1 every year. It was founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) and later endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978.

The day promotes the benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle — from better health and animal welfare to environmental sustainability. Across the globe, events are held to encourage people to reduce meat consumption and explore plant-based food options.

Maha Navami 2025

In India, October 1, 2025, coincides with Maha Navami, the ninth day of Navratri. On this day, devotees worship Maa Durga in her fierce and powerful form, celebrating the victory of good over evil.

Maha Navami puja often includes kanya pujan (worship of young girls symbolising goddess energy), cultural programs, and grand rituals at temples. For many households, this is also the day of fasting and feasting before Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

Why people search for 'Girlfriend Day on 1 October'

Many people assume that 1 October is Girlfriend Day, but that’s not officially true. The confusion comes from TikTok trends that started in 2023, where users began posting photos and videos of their girlfriends on this date with the caption “October 1st", according to kapwing.com.

The trend grew in 2024, mixing cosy fall aesthetics, pre-Halloween vibes, and the viral use of Girl in Red’s track 'We Fell in Love in October'. The song resurfaces on TikTok every year, boosting the idea of October 1 as a day to celebrate girlfriends.

In reality, the official National Girlfriend Day is on 1 August, but TikTok culture has made 1 October an “unofficial girlfriend day” in meme and youth culture.

