The Sovereign: Supreme Court lawyer Dr Kislay Panday strikes a chord with his latest book

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Supreme Court lawyer Dr Kislay Panday launches The Sovereign

During the Covid pandemic, there was a shift in the people inclining towards reading more and more books in their free time. From romance, mysteries, fiction, and non-fiction to politics, every genre gained popularity among readers. Recently, another book by Dr. Kislay Panday has come to light that talks about the country's post-independence era.

Dr. Kislay Panday has established himself as an important legal figure of our times and is a prominent lawyer at the Supreme Court of India. He is a leading advocate, theologist, social activist, and author.

In his new book, "The Sovereign", Dr. Kislay Panday takes his readers through an insightful tour of the political history of India. The Sovereign discusses and analyses the notable political events of post-independence India and helps put together a complete puzzle of today’s socio-political climate.

The Sovereign takes on a dynamic, interdisciplinary approach while discussing these events and employs political theory, philosophy, and sociology to provide a well-rounded view. Dr. Panday opens the book with an introduction to the history of India. This quick history lesson effectively lays down the mental groundwork for the contents to come. The political theories of intellectuals like Plato and Amartya Sen precede the discussions of political events, Dr. Panday says that he included these important figures in his book not to put himself on the same pedestal as them, but rather as an ode to their greatness and the inspiration they have brought him.

Dr. Kislay Panday penned The Sovereign to be a simple but exhaustive guide to understanding the political landscape of India. Written in an inviting, simple style - without any pretentiousness - The Sovereign is a treasure chest of knowledge. It fulfills its aim to cover the vast ground of what is India’s political history and enlightens one with the knowledge of the fundamentals of the discipline of politics.

Through his time in the judicial system and his experience as a lawyer, and social activist, Dr. Panday has had a unique perspective on today’s India. He meets a lot of people from different walks of life, with different stories and different views, and among all these differences, Dr. Kislay Panday found a unifying ground - our shared political history.

He explains, “A great intellectual downfall of our times is that we have very brazenly overlooked where we came from. We are trying to move forward, and develop but it can’t be done when we don’t fully understand, acknowledge and come to terms with our past. Our country has this complex and layered socio-political climate - and it continues to get more tangled because the issues from decades ago are getting smothered by issues of today. And how can we expect to build up as a nation if we never work on strengthening our foundations? None of us can escape the past and neither should we try. We need to take a tour through it and understand ourselves so we can move forward with self-assuredness”.

Also Read: World Book and Copyright Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme, quotes & why is it celebrated

Also Read: Want to know what’s happening in Ukraine and Russia? Read these 6 books to understand deep-seated conflict

Also Read: How romantic bibliomaniacs can find love this Valentine's Day

Read More Lifestyle News