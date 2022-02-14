Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON How romantic bibliomaniacs can find love this Valentine's Day

In case you forgot, tis the season of love back again! The week of Valentine’s is not just for couples, but a week for the love of books too. They are always there, through THICK & THIN, quite literally. Valentine’s is the perfect excuse for the book lovers among us to read romance books and fall in love with them. The genre is more about the journey than the destination. It can be about learning to live life authentically, accepting past hurts and mistakes, or growing into better versions of ourselves. It can be just as much about the pursuit of self-love as romantic love.

The British Council Library has always been the first love of bibliophiles and avid readers. For years, people of all age groups have flocked to the reader’s paradise. There is something for everyone - millennials, Gen Z, digital nomads, students, or avid readers. The Digital Library is truly a one-stop solution for high-quality content and offers a vast range of collections in different formats that are relevant for today’s consumers. The Library even has an exceptional collection of romance fiction. One can scroll through romance’s most popular titles.

This Valentine’s Day, find love and happily ever afters in all its forms with these swoon-worthy picks from the British Council Digital library:

1. The Last Day I Saw Her by Lucy Lawrie

Moving and suspenseful, The Last Day I Saw Her is a richly emotive story of friendship lost and found, and how facing up to the past can help you find a better future.

2. A Springtime Affair by Katie Fforde

One of the novels by the best-selling author revolves around one question by the protagonists - “Might their new loves lead to happily ever after?” This book is effortlessly lovable, warm and fun'

4. A Week in Paris by Rachel Hore

Just like our hearts, the streets of Paris hide dark secrets. The discovery of secrets, from years ago can change anyone’s life, with the love element involved. And what’s better than mystery and romance in one story?

5. The Rome Affair by Karen Swan

The secret of two women and their love life is revealed, and their hearts are filled with rage and emotions simultaneously. The escapism it at its peak, as the women are on their expedition to the truth.

6. Flip by Bret Harte

A Californian Romantic novel, which has its setting among the villages and fields of California, is a gem holding the classical English Literature. The author brings beautiful sceneries with a romantic setting.

7. Love in Lockdown by Chloe James

Lockdown Romance is the new normal, and when the love story is joyful and relatable; it’s all the more interesting. This novel is the perfect example of how love can succeed overall odds.

8. Marrying Simone by Anna Jacobs

The love story of a widow, who has to hear all the complaints and demands of the outside world and take care of her daughters’ children. A classic romance, with a heart-warming story, set in the woods of UK is a must-read.